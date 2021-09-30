FC Edmonds announces partnership with UW Medicine

Dr. Justin Rothmier, a clinical associate professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Washington. has been appointed the medical sdvisor for FC Edmonds, the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club that primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District.

His focus will be on prevention and proper identification and treatment of sports-related concussions, hydration awareness, proper nutrition guidelines, and general health and safety issues.

Rothmier has experience working for a variety of professional, collegiate, and amateur teams including the XFL Seattle Dragons, Seattle Mariners and Rat City Roller Girls. He serves as the head team physician for Seattle Pacific University and Shorewood High School. Dr. Katherine Fahy, MD will be joining Dr. Rothmier on the FC Edmonds medical advisory team soon.

As part of the partnership, FC Edmonds athletes with sports injuries will be offered priority appointments within 24-48 hours of calling at the UW Sports Medicine Clinic (10330 Meridian Ave. N., Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98133).