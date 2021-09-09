Final Edmonds Marsh volunteer work party set for Sept. 11

The final work party for Edmonds Marsh restoration volunteers will be this Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. (There is no work party Thursday.)

“At noon on Saturday, we’d like to try and take a group photo of as many of the volunteers as possible,” said volunteer coordinator Joe Scordino. “If you can make it for no more than 10 minutes just for the group photo on Saturday at noon, please come.”

This last event will involve mostly in-water/mud work to move out the chain-link “bridges” and rake out remaining nightshade where the bridges were,” Scordino said. “Chest and hip waders are best, but some work removing the chain-link may only require knee boots.”

Scordino offered thanks to all the volunteers. “This has been a very successful volunteer effort on restoring the Edmonds Marsh,” he said. “We removed all of the chain-link fence (with enmeshed nightshade) on the east side of Hwy 104 (about 14 sections of fence) and that has re-opened Shellabarger Creek flow into the Edmonds Marsh. On the west side of Hwy 104, over 20 sections of chain-link fence (with nightshade) were removed to allow flow into the main body of the Edmonds Marsh.”