First responders launch pedestrian safety campaign in Edmonds, Lynnwood

The Edmonds Police Department, Lynnwood Police Department, South County Fire and Snohomish County Target Zero are teaming up to focus on safety in busy corridors where car-pedestrian collisions are on the rise.

This special emphasis, which started Wednesday, will take place in five zones where police and fire have seen an increase in pedestrian crashes and near misses:

Zone 1: 196th Street Southwest from Alderwood Mall Parkway to 52nd Avenue West.

Zone 2: 196th Street Southwest from 52nd Avenue West to 76th Avenue West.

Zone 3: South of 196th Street Southwest between Alderwood Mall Boulevard and Highway 99, including the Lynnwood Transit Center.

Zone 4: 76th Avenue West in Edmonds from 196th Street Southwest south to 212th Street Southwest, including Edmonds-Woodway High School and Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

Zone 5: Highway 99 on both sides from 196th Street Southwest to 212th Street Southwest.

The goal is to reduce pedestrian injuries in these areas through a combination of education and enforcement. Pedestrian safety information will be provided to businesses, schools and apartments in each zone and on social media. Police and firefighters will also be handing out reflective safety lights. Police emphasis patrols are planned for later in September.

This pedestrian safety campaign is funded by a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Similar campaigns conducted by the Snohomish County Target Zero Task Force and community partners near Mariner High School reduced pedestrian crashes from 10 in 2017 to two in 2019.

The task force brings together a mix of law enforcement and other community stakeholders to improve traffic safety in Snohomish County “The Target Zero plan represents a bold vision – zero deaths or serious injuries by 2030. This project, along with others, is one step toward realizing that goal,” said Stacey McShane, regional Target Zero Manager.

Pedestrian safety tips

Drivers:

Eliminate distractions – put your phones down and keep your eyes on the road.

Pedestrians can be unpredictable. Be alert at all times and don’t assume they see you.

Be extra cautious early in the morning, at night and in rainy weather.

Pedestrians: