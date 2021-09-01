First responders launch pedestrian safety campaign in Edmonds, Lynnwood

The Edmonds Police Department, Lynnwood Police Department, South County Fire and Snohomish County Target Zero are teaming up to focus on safety in busy corridors where car-pedestrian collisions are on the rise.
This special emphasis, which started Wednesday, will take place in five zones where police and fire have seen an increase in pedestrian crashes and near misses:
- Zone 1: 196th Street Southwest from Alderwood Mall Parkway to 52nd Avenue West.
- Zone 2: 196th Street Southwest from 52nd Avenue West to 76th Avenue West.
- Zone 3: South of 196th Street Southwest between Alderwood Mall Boulevard and Highway 99, including the Lynnwood Transit Center.
- Zone 4: 76th Avenue West in Edmonds from 196th Street Southwest south to 212th Street Southwest, including Edmonds-Woodway High School and Swedish Edmonds Hospital.
- Zone 5: Highway 99 on both sides from 196th Street Southwest to 212th Street Southwest.
The goal is to reduce pedestrian injuries in these areas through a combination of education and enforcement. Pedestrian safety information will be provided to businesses, schools and apartments in each zone and on social media. Police and firefighters will also be handing out reflective safety lights. Police emphasis patrols are planned for later in September.
This pedestrian safety campaign is funded by a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Similar campaigns conducted by the Snohomish County Target Zero Task Force and community partners near Mariner High School reduced pedestrian crashes from 10 in 2017 to two in 2019.
The task force brings together a mix of law enforcement and other community stakeholders to improve traffic safety in Snohomish County “The Target Zero plan represents a bold vision – zero deaths or serious injuries by 2030. This project, along with others, is one step toward realizing that goal,” said Stacey McShane, regional Target Zero Manager.
Pedestrian safety tips
Drivers:
- Eliminate distractions – put your phones down and keep your eyes on the road.
- Pedestrians can be unpredictable. Be alert at all times and don’t assume they see you.
- Be extra cautious early in the morning, at night and in rainy weather.
Pedestrians:
- Stay alert at all times — put your phones down and keep your eyes and ears open.
- Drivers can be unpredictable. Cross at crosswalks and intersections and be sure to make eye contact before crossing the road.
- Wear bright colored or reflective clothing, especially early in the morning, at night and in rainy weather.
Where 99 crosses over 104 it is literally and factually not possible to walk on the sidewalk without crossing the ramps to and from the highway below. The ramps are unmetered in any way and there is nothing resembling a crosswalk on either side of 99. The only option is to wait for a break in traffic and run for it.
I have seen young children, not pedestrians but PEOPLE, and very young ones, honked at by entitled motorists on the E. side of 99. I’ve been honked at by angry motorists here as well. Just trying to walk down the sidewalk.
I have, while bicycling, been run off the sidewalk into the weeds by a pair of young men in two hotrod/clunker 4wd vehicles who apparently thought driving on the sidewalk was an appropriate way to get around traffic, this happened in broad daylight just N. of the Denny’s
Looking at the map shown here, it looks like that stretch of 99, the one that PEOPLE use to get to the King County bus terminal at Aurora Village isn’t even being considered.