Fortuna Law, Savvy Thai partner: Donate to Plum Tree Plaza arson victims, receive a $10 gift card

Posted: September 30, 2021 46

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce members Fortuna Law PLLC and Savvy Thai Cuisine are offering a $10 Savvy Thai gift card to each person who makes a minimum donation of $25 to the Edmonds Chamber Foundation’s WISH Fund. Donations will benefit the businesses affected by the arson at the Plum Tree Plaza in Edmonds on Highway 99.

Donate here and email a proof of your donation to Jenna Nand at jnand@fortuna-law.com. Your gift card will be sent via U.S. Mail.

 

 

