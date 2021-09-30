Free tickets to see ‘Hunting Bigfoot’ at Edmonds Theater Oct. 1

The Edmonds-based Six Degrees Team and Dori Guterson – Counseling Services are sponsoring a complimentary viewing of Hunting Bigfoot at the Edmonds Theater Oct. 1.

The documentary, which was shot in the North Bend/Snoqualmie area, tells the story of one man’s elusive search for Sasquatch. It opens at the Edmonds Theatre on Friday, Oct. 1.

A total of 170 free tickeets are are available for the 7 p.m. screening Oct. 1. There’s a limit of four tickets per household. Hunting Bigfoot is rated R and is appropriate for viewers 14 years and above.

To learn more and reserve your tickets, visit this link.