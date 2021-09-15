Free will clinic for qualifying seniors in Edmonds Sept. 18

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a free will clinic Saturday, Sept. 18 for qualifying seniors, presented by Snohomish County Legal Services.

Participating seniors will receive the following completed documents:

– Last will and testament

– Health care directive

– Durable power of attorney

Appointments are required. Times are 9:30-10:30 a.m., 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call the waterfront center at 425-774-5555, ext 105 for an appointment.

Formerly the Edmonds Senior Center, the Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave.