From the Publisher’s Desk: Election season rules

Dear readers:

If the recent comments and letters to the editor are any indication, it must be election season in Edmonds.

So it’s a good time to go over the ground rules for the next month.

Letters to the editor: You are welcome to send letters supporting your candidate of choice — or pointing out why you don’t think a candidate is a good choice. Please be respectful, avoid name calling and stick to the facts as you know them. At our discretion, depending on the content of the letter, we may ask a candidate to submit a response. We will also fact-check letters if it appears errors have been made. In addition, we reserve the right to not publish a letter at all if it doesn’t meet our standards. Email your letter to myedmondsnews@gmail.com. We will not accept candidate endorsement letters after Oct. 14 (the day the ballots are mailed).

Comments: I moderate our comment section. That means not all comments are approved. This is not new: It has been that way since the site was founded in 2009. Those decisions are at my discretion but be assured that if you are respectful, avoid name calling and stick to the facts (which I will fact-check if necessary) you have a better chance of having your comment appear. If you leave several similiar comments on the same topic, it’s likely they all won’t be approved. Also, at times people leave comments soley for the purpose of raising suspicion about a candidate but those comments lack context or explanation. Those also will not be approved. If you have a story idea for us to follow up on, email myedmondsnews@gmail.com. We may have already heard about it and looked into it. Or we may choose to follow up on the idea.

Yours in civil discourse,

Teresa Wippel, Publisher