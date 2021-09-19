Future of housing topic of Sept. 27 Edmonds Civic Roundtable virtual discussion

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is inviting the public to participate in a free roundtable virtual session from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 regarding the future of housing in Edmonds.

The two-hour meeting will begin with presentations by people familiar with housing issues in the community, followed by a question-and-answer session, community member comments and suggestions, and a general discussion of housing issues.

Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) said it will also capture and summarize the input and provide the information to City of Edmonds officials.

Speakers include Tom Mesaros, ECR board chair; Duane Leonard, executive director, Housing Authority of Snohomish County and Mike Rosen, ECR board member

Register at edmondscivicroundtable.org/erchousing. You will be sent a Zoom link in advance of the session.