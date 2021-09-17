Grab-and-go meals for online Edmonds School District students now at Lynnwood High School

Students attending online classes in the Edmonds School District can receive grab-and-go meals at Lynnwood High School.

The meals will be available from 3-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday (on school days) for online students, the district said. The meals will include one breakfast and one lunch, except on Thursdays when the district will provide two breakfasts and lunches so children have food for Friday.

The district said it hopes to have more sites for grab-and-go meals in the future, and will notify families when additional locations are added.