Halloween Howl, dog costume contest set for Oct. 2 at Edmonds’ off-leash park

Posted: September 30, 2021 18

Off-Leash Area Edmonds is hosting its annual Halloween Howl from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. at the off-leash dog park next to Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park.

Judging for the dog costume contest begins at 1 p.m. T-shirts and hats will also be for sale.

The non-profit Off-Leash Area Edmonds was established to oversee the maintenance of the off-leash dog park. Learn more here.

 

 

