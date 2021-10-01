Halloween Howl, dog costume contest set for Oct. 2 at Edmonds’ off-leash park

Off-Leash Area Edmonds is hosting its annual Halloween Howl from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. at the off-leash dog park next to Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park.
Judging for the dog costume contest begins at 1 p.m. T-shirts and hats will also be for sale.
The non-profit Off-Leash Area Edmonds was established to oversee the maintenance of the off-leash dog park. Learn more here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.