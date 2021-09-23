Harbor Square women’s tennis team wins PNW sectional championship

A 65-plus women’s tennis team from Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club last weekend won the 2021 USTA League Pacific Northwest sectional.
The sectional competition included teams from Washington, Oregon and Alaska. The Harbor Square team earned the title in finals competition Sunday, Sept. 19 in Vancouver, Wash. The next stop for the team is national competition in Surprise, Arizona in February 2022.
