Have you seen Shallot, missing from Edmonds?

Shallot is a one-year old Mini Bernedoodle who escaped from a dog sitter on 218th Street Southwest in Edmonds Aug. 29. She was last seen at Doug’s Hyundai on Highway 99. The exact timeline is unclear, but it was likely between 2-2:30 p.m. that day.

If you know anything or saw anything, call Kate Lund at 617-512-1992. There is a $500 reward for Shallot’s safe return.