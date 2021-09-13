High school sports roundup for Sept. 10, 11

Sept. 10
Football
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 41-0
Edmonds Stadium
Score by quarter final
Shorecrest 7 – 20 – 14 – 0 41
Mountlake Terrace 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 0
Scoring plays:
-Remy Abdalla 21 yard run (Gus Hamilton kick)
-Ben Seather-Brady 5 yard run (Gus Hamilton kick)
-Carson Christensen 32 yard run (Gus Hamilton kick)
-Carson Christensen 6 yard run (missed kick)
-Connor Dow 45 yard pass from Carson Christensen (Gus Hamilton kick)
-Connor Dow 10 yard pass from Carson Christensen (Gus Hamilton kick)
Shorecrest individual stats:
Carson Christensen 12 for 13 passing, 2 touchdowns and 9 rushes for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Remy Abdallah 3 rushes for 31 yards, 1 touchdown
Ben Seather-Brady 7 rushes for 20 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 catches for 29 yards
Kevin Vo 11 rushes for 31 yards
Andre Lasconia 3 rushes for -3 yards and 4 catches for 42 yards.
Connor Dow 3 catches for 99 yards, 2 touchdowns
Memphis Dietz 3 catches for 35 yards
Mountlake Terrace stats not reported
Records: Shorecrest 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Monroe; Friday Sept. 17; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Emerald Ridge defeated Edmonds-Woodway 43-22
Edmonds Stadium
Score by quarter final
Emerald Ridge 7- 29- 0- 7 43
Edmonds-Woodway 0- 0- 7- 15 22
Scoring plays:
Not reported
Records: Emerald Ridge 1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday Sept. 17; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Boys Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Mariner 5-2
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Danny Nguyen (Mar) 6-1, 6-0
Caleb Chun (Mead) defeated Itzack Tambanua (Mar) 6-1, 7-5
Gunnar Hall (Mead) defeated Joseph Na (Mar) 6-2, 6-1
Alex Lee (Mead) defeated Jeremy Nguyen (Mar) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles:
Jesus Rangel/William Tuju (Mar) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (Mead) 7-5, 1-6, 6-4
Dennis Pham/Aaron Ly (Mar) defeated Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (Mead) 7-5, 3-6, (11-9)
Lucas Robinson/Aidan Reeve-Parker (Mead) defeated Nick C/Justin Hitosis (Mar) 6-1, 6-2
Meadowdale next match: vs Kamiak; Monday Sept. 13; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Singles:
Dan Woodard (E) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-3, 6-1
Grant Mueller (E) defeated Trace Fagan (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Kai Magbuhat (MT) defeated C Lagoe (E) 4-6, 6-0, 7-5
Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Ryan Bell (E) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles:
Jeremy Perreault/Christian Gill-More (MT) defeated Dominic Bertoldo/L.D. (E) 6-4, 6-1
Avery Thompson/Wesley Mueller (E) defeated Matthew Choi/Alexander Ballard (MT) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
Matthew Bartlett/Sam Zeka (E) defeated Aiden Simons/Andrew Young (MT) 6-3, 6-0
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday Sept. 13; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood vs Archbishop Murphy
No results reported
Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade; Monday Sept. 13; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Sept. 11
Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace tied Edmonds-Woodway 1-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorer:
– Natalie Cardin
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:
– Deanna Montero Vega
Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-3; Cedarcrest 1-1-1
Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Snohomish; Tuesday Sept. 14; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds Woodway next match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday Sept. 14; 7:30 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 2-0
Meadowdale goal scorers:
– Rachel Reitz
– Emi Kuecker
Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout
– Maci Mork (2nd shutout of the season)
Records: Meadowdale 1-1-1; Lynnwood 1-2;
Meadowdale next match; vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday September 14; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Lynnwood next match; at Monroe; Tuesday Sept. 14; 7:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.