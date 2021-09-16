High school sports roundup for Sept. 15, 2021

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Will MacDonald (S) 6-1, 6-1

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Cade Strickland (S) 7-5, 7-5

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Alex Schwieger (S) 6-2, 6-0

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Brendan McKinley (S) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Dylan Schwartzmiller/ Trove Van Assche (S) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Max Andrews/ LJ Caldwell (S) 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-1

Jude Wilcox/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Keif Kodkinson/ Caleb Podoll (S) 6-2, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cascade; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 7-0

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Joe Gunter (Mon) 6-0, 6-0

Caleb Chun (Mead) defeated Parker Mann (Mon) 6-2, 6-1

Gunnar Hall (Mead) defeated Caden Kaasa (Mon) 6-3, 6-1

Alex Lee (Mead) defeated Jacob Mann (Mon) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (Mead) defeated Reid Schaeffer/Josh Gunter (Mon) 3-6, 6-4, (10-5)

Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (Mead) defeated Henry Conradt/ Luke McCollough (Mon) 6-1, 6-0

Lucas Robinson/Jamie Jun (Mead) defeated Link Edwards/ Peyton Becht (Mon) 6-1, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0

Singles:

Aden Le (MT) defeated Ethan Alberts (MP) 6-0, 6-2

Trace Fagan (MT) defeated Cole Davis (MP) 6-3, 6-3

Kai Magbuhat (MT) defeated Daniel Calle (MP) 6-0, 6-2

Jeremy Perreault (MT) defeated Owen Davis (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Matthew Choi/Jayden Roseberry (MT) defeated Denton Collins/John Cerrillo (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Aiden Simons/Ben Ketchum (MT) defeated Gabriel Bradley/Sebastian Gomez (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Young/Yash Verma (MT) defeated Terrance Johnson/Anthony Petruzelli (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Stanwood; Friday Sept. 17; 3:30 p.m.

Everett defeated Lynnwood 6-1

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Archbishop Murphy/Cedarcrest/Meadowdale

Lynndale Park, Edmonds

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Cedarcrest 26

Meadowdale 31

Archbishop Muphy DNQ

Individual times:

Sonya Blycker (CC) 15:36 Sierra Swart (CC) 17:05 Gia Powell (M) 17:10 Payton Conover (M) 17:11 Avery Ziateff (CC) 17:35 Elise Luoto (CC) 17:40 Jordan Leith (M) 17:43.3 Sonja Amy (M) 17:43.9 Annalisa Grant (M) 18:02 Helena Abiye (M) 18:11

4,00 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Cedarcrest 21

Meadowdale 35

Archbishop Murphy DNQ

Individual times:

London Haley (CC) 13:21 Nate Bergman (CC) 13:29 Simon Gezai (M) 13:36 Austin Seals (M) 13:43 Chase Rhoads (CC) 14:03 Ethan Swenson (CC) 14:08 Ian Harper (CC) 14:09 John Patterson (M) 14:52 Wyatt Waddel (M) 15:00 Caled Weisgerber (CC) 15:03

Meadowdale next race; Carl Westling Invitational; Saturday Sept. 18; 10:30 a.m. at South Whidbey High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits