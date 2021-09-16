High school sports roundup for Sept. 15, 2021

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Will MacDonald (S) 6-1, 6-1
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Cade Strickland (S) 7-5, 7-5
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Alex Schwieger (S) 6-2, 6-0
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Brendan McKinley (S) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Dylan Schwartzmiller/ Trove Van Assche (S) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0
Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Max Andrews/ LJ Caldwell (S) 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-1
Jude Wilcox/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Keif Kodkinson/ Caleb Podoll (S) 6-2, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cascade; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School 

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 7-0

Singles:
Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Joe Gunter (Mon) 6-0, 6-0
Caleb Chun (Mead) defeated Parker Mann (Mon) 6-2, 6-1
Gunnar Hall (Mead) defeated Caden Kaasa (Mon) 6-3, 6-1
Alex Lee (Mead) defeated Jacob Mann (Mon) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:
Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (Mead) defeated Reid Schaeffer/Josh Gunter (Mon) 3-6, 6-4, (10-5)
Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (Mead) defeated Henry Conradt/ Luke McCollough (Mon) 6-1, 6-0
Lucas Robinson/Jamie Jun (Mead) defeated Link Edwards/ Peyton Becht (Mon) 6-1, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0

Singles:
Aden Le (MT) defeated Ethan Alberts (MP) 6-0, 6-2
Trace Fagan (MT) defeated Cole Davis (MP) 6-3, 6-3
Kai Magbuhat (MT) defeated Daniel Calle (MP) 6-0, 6-2
Jeremy Perreault (MT) defeated Owen Davis (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:
Matthew Choi/Jayden Roseberry (MT) defeated Denton Collins/John Cerrillo (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Aiden Simons/Ben Ketchum (MT) defeated Gabriel Bradley/Sebastian Gomez (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Andrew Young/Yash Verma (MT) defeated Terrance Johnson/Anthony Petruzelli (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Stanwood; Friday Sept. 17; 3:30 p.m.

Everett defeated Lynnwood 6-1

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Archbishop Murphy/Cedarcrest/Meadowdale

Lynndale Park, Edmonds

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:
Cedarcrest 26
Meadowdale 31
Archbishop Muphy DNQ

Individual times:

  1. Sonya Blycker (CC) 15:36
  2. Sierra Swart (CC) 17:05
  3. Gia Powell (M) 17:10
  4. Payton Conover (M) 17:11
  5. Avery Ziateff (CC) 17:35
  6. Elise Luoto (CC) 17:40
  7. Jordan Leith (M) 17:43.3
  8. Sonja Amy (M) 17:43.9
  9. Annalisa Grant (M) 18:02
  10. Helena Abiye (M) 18:11

4,00 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:
Cedarcrest  21
Meadowdale 35
Archbishop Murphy DNQ

Individual times:

  1. London Haley (CC) 13:21
  2. Nate Bergman (CC) 13:29
  3. Simon Gezai (M) 13:36
  4. Austin Seals (M) 13:43
  5. Chase Rhoads (CC) 14:03
  6. Ethan Swenson (CC) 14:08
  7. Ian Harper (CC) 14:09
  8. John Patterson (M) 14:52
  9. Wyatt Waddel (M) 15:00
  10. Caled Weisgerber (CC) 15:03

Meadowdale next race; Carl Westling Invitational; Saturday Sept. 18; 10:30 a.m. at South Whidbey High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

