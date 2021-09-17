High school sports roundup for Sept. 16, 2021

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1
Sophomore Natalie Cardin scored three goals and Claire August had two assists as the Hawks won their first game of the season.
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1-3; Marysville Getchell 1-3
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Stanwood; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-2
Lynnwood goal scorers:
– Paris Sharrett
– Maya Kembel (2)
Records: Lynnwood 2-3; Marysville Pilchuck 1-3
Lynnwood next match; vs Arlington; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7 p.m.
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0
No details reported
Records: Monroe 3-0; Edmonds-Woodway 2-2-1
Edmonds Woodway next match; vs Cascade; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 5-0
Snohomish stats:
– Sara Rodgers 2 goals
– Lauran Pedley 1 goal and 1 assist
– Cheyenne Rogers 1 goal
– Addison Foley 1 goal
– Sophie Andre 1 assist
Snohomish shutout goalkeepers:
– Catherine Greene
– Taylor Graham
Records: Snohomish 4-1; Meadowdale 2-2-1
Meadowdale next match; at Everett; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Girls Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-0
25-21, 25-9, 25-18
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Sarah McAlister 8 kills, 4 aces and 12 digs
– Hannah Johnson 9 kills and 2 blocks
– Paige Gessey 7 kills, 2 aces and 12 digs
– Lydia Berhanu 4 aces and 8 digs
– Charlie Thomas 24 assists, 2 aces and 8 digs
Marysville-Pilchuck stats:
– Ariana Turner 4 kills and 14 digs
– Jacynta Myles-Gilford 3 blocks
– Emily Hamre 15 assists and 3 digs
Records: Lynnwood 3-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-3
Lynnwood next match; at Arlington; Monday Sept. 20; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 3-2
25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-9
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Maya Faulkner 23 digs
– Isabelle Allred 13 kills
– Kayla Bentosino 19 digs
– Carly Epps 10 kills
– Jessie Tong 7 kills
– Haley Trinh 15 assists
Marysville Getchell individual stats:
– Kerragyn Heacock 9 kills and 14 digs
– Brianna Sawyer 4 kills
– Sophie Goold 3 kills, 11 assists and 9 digs
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-3; Marysville Getchell 1-3
Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Stanwood; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Monroe individual stats:
– Jessi Mahler 8 kills
– Janelle Delker 5 kills
– Emily Regalado 12 digs and 6 aces
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
– Kaitlyn Jensen 11 kills and 2 aces
– Ruby Langfeldt 17 digs and 3 aces
– Siena Stewart 23 assists
Records: Monroe 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Cascade; Monday Sept.20; 7 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-1
25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-10
Snohomish individual stats:
– Anneke Hanson 19 kills
– Kelsey Nichols 11 kills and 18 digs
– Livi Harrison 24 digs and 9 kills
– Katie Stern 24 assists
– Ayala Grant 19 assists
– Reagan Bullock 5 aces
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Steph Grimes 22 digs
– Ella Ray 4 kills and 15 digs
– Eden Thoesen 16 digs and 16 assists
– Tann Kollen 7 kills and 2 blocks
Records: Snohomish 2-0; Meadowdale 2-2
Meadowdale next match; vs Everett; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Matthew Sheuffele (C) 6-1, 6-1
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Dallin Agler (C) 6-0, 6-0
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Jacob Hahn (C) 6-0, 6-1
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Yuvraj Ajimai (C) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Kevin Jacks/Andrew Hayashi (C) 6-2, 6-0
Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Tim Bonilla/Charlie Pak (C) 6-0, 6-1
Jude Wilcox/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Geo Manabat/Moses Tran (C) 6-0, 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday Sept. 20; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Andy Ho (L) 2-0 retired.
Caleb Chun (M) defeated Evan Young (L) 6-3, 6-1
Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Tommy McMahon (L) 6-2, 6-1
Alex Lee (M) defeated Luke Tyler (L) 6-4, 6-1
Doubles:
Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) defeated Matt Ruiz/Drew Kiner (L) 6-1, 6-0
Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) defeated Nathaniel Jolosky/Remy Young (L) 6-2, 6-1
Lucas Robinson/Jamie Jun (M) defeated Jace Latimer/Eric Phan (L) 6-3, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuessday Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday Sept. 20; 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Snohomish
Ballinger Park, Mountlake Terrace
4,000 Meters Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Edmonds-Wooway 21
Snohomish 38
Mountlake Terrace 77
Individual times:
- Paige Gerrard (S) 15:38
- Jemma Willcox (EW) 15:53
- Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 15:58
- Stella Smith (EW) 16:45
- Martina Landa (EW) 17:02
- Jenna Sorenson (S) 17:33
- Macy Tran (EW) 17:37
- Jolie Davison (MT) 17:44
- Miriam Escoto (S) 17:50
- Grace LeWarne (S) 17:55
4,00 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Edmonds-Woodway 27
Snohomish 36
Mountlake Terrace 72
Individual times:
- Kai Yoder (S) 15:41
- Cole Mills (EW) 15:57.6
- Xander Terry (MT) 15:57.8
- Boden Chapek (EW) 16:01
- Javier Franco (EW) 16:31
- Matthew McGregor (S) 16:36
- Kyle Walde (EW) 16:40
- Tanner Dorsey (S) 16:50
- Danny Loveless (EW) 16:52
- Wyatt Taylor (S)
Edmonds-Woodway next race; vs Lynnwood and Arlington; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:45 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace
Meadowdale next race; Carl Westling Invitational; Saturday Sept. 18; 10:30 a.m. at South Whidbey High School
Jackson/Lynnwood/Monroe
Lynnwood High School
2.5 Mile Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Jackson 35
Lynnwood 42
Monroe 43
Individual times:
- Alexis Canovali (M) 16:15
- Bailey Board (J) 17:09
- Selena Bangerter (J) 17:13
- Rachel Elliott (L) 17:28
- Emma Hamm (J) 17:34
- Tryggve Trivett (M) 17:37
- Donna Marie Harris (L) 17:44
- Kathryn Potter (L) 18:09
- Karla Navarro (L) 18:40
- Grace Jones-Grism (J) 19:25
2.5 Mile Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Jackson 18
Monroe 45
Lynwood DNQ
Individual times:
- Aarav Singh (J) 15:08
- Brady Glynn (J) 15:27
- Michael Hummel (M) 15:39
- Matt Ellis (J) 16:00
- Kynan Anderson (J) 16:02
- Joseph Moore (J) 16:15
- Jackson Turpin (J) 16:21
- Farid Saju (J) 16:21
- Tiegan Anderson (J) 16:22
- Michael Nall (L) 16:27
Lynnwood next race; vs Edmonds-Woodway and Arlington; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:45 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace
Girls Swimming
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 106-62
200 medley relay- Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, El Howson, Maddie Eaves) 2:05.25; 200 freestyle- Miranda Thompson (SC) 2:07.37; 200 individual medley- Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 2:31.16; 50 freestyle- Owan Fralick (SC) 26.43; 100 butterfly- Quinn Whorley (SC) 1:06.35; 100 freestyle- El Howon (SC) 1:02.94; 500 freestyle- Owan Fralick (SC) 5:53.91; 200 freestyle relay- Mountlake Terrace (Madeline Vann Hooser, Kaylyn Takeya, Angelina Ho, Jeslyn Voung) 1:53.22; 100 backstroke- Miranda Thompson (SC) 1:06.22; 100 breaststroks- Aila Howson (SC) 1:13.69; 400 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Eliana Harrick, Clara Pettiross, Quinn Johnson, Jaclyn Deiparine) 4:33.90
— Compiled by Steve Willits
