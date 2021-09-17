High school sports roundup for Sept. 16, 2021

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1

Sophomore Natalie Cardin scored three goals and Claire August had two assists as the Hawks won their first game of the season.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1-3; Marysville Getchell 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Stanwood; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-2

Lynnwood goal scorers:

– Paris Sharrett

– Maya Kembel (2)

Records: Lynnwood 2-3; Marysville Pilchuck 1-3

Lynnwood next match; vs Arlington; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7 p.m.

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0

No details reported

Records: Monroe 3-0; Edmonds-Woodway 2-2-1

Edmonds Woodway next match; vs Cascade; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 5-0

Snohomish stats:

– Sara Rodgers 2 goals

– Lauran Pedley 1 goal and 1 assist

– Cheyenne Rogers 1 goal

– Addison Foley 1 goal

– Sophie Andre 1 assist

Snohomish shutout goalkeepers:

– Catherine Greene

– Taylor Graham

Records: Snohomish 4-1; Meadowdale 2-2-1

Meadowdale next match; at Everett; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Girls Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-0

25-21, 25-9, 25-18

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Sarah McAlister 8 kills, 4 aces and 12 digs

– Hannah Johnson 9 kills and 2 blocks

– Paige Gessey 7 kills, 2 aces and 12 digs

– Lydia Berhanu 4 aces and 8 digs

– Charlie Thomas 24 assists, 2 aces and 8 digs

Marysville-Pilchuck stats:

– Ariana Turner 4 kills and 14 digs

– Jacynta Myles-Gilford 3 blocks

– Emily Hamre 15 assists and 3 digs

Records: Lynnwood 3-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-3

Lynnwood next match; at Arlington; Monday Sept. 20; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 3-2

25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-9

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Maya Faulkner 23 digs

– Isabelle Allred 13 kills

– Kayla Bentosino 19 digs

– Carly Epps 10 kills

– Jessie Tong 7 kills

– Haley Trinh 15 assists

Marysville Getchell individual stats:

– Kerragyn Heacock 9 kills and 14 digs

– Brianna Sawyer 4 kills

– Sophie Goold 3 kills, 11 assists and 9 digs

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-3; Marysville Getchell 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Stanwood; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Monroe individual stats:

– Jessi Mahler 8 kills

– Janelle Delker 5 kills

– Emily Regalado 12 digs and 6 aces

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

– Kaitlyn Jensen 11 kills and 2 aces

– Ruby Langfeldt 17 digs and 3 aces

– Siena Stewart 23 assists

Records: Monroe 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Cascade; Monday Sept.20; 7 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-1

25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-10

Snohomish individual stats:

– Anneke Hanson 19 kills

– Kelsey Nichols 11 kills and 18 digs

– Livi Harrison 24 digs and 9 kills

– Katie Stern 24 assists

– Ayala Grant 19 assists

– Reagan Bullock 5 aces

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes 22 digs

– Ella Ray 4 kills and 15 digs

– Eden Thoesen 16 digs and 16 assists

– Tann Kollen 7 kills and 2 blocks

Records: Snohomish 2-0; Meadowdale 2-2

Meadowdale next match; vs Everett; Tuesday Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Matthew Sheuffele (C) 6-1, 6-1

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Dallin Agler (C) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Jacob Hahn (C) 6-0, 6-1

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Yuvraj Ajimai (C) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Kevin Jacks/Andrew Hayashi (C) 6-2, 6-0

Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Tim Bonilla/Charlie Pak (C) 6-0, 6-1

Jude Wilcox/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Geo Manabat/Moses Tran (C) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday Sept. 20; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Andy Ho (L) 2-0 retired.

Caleb Chun (M) defeated Evan Young (L) 6-3, 6-1

Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Tommy McMahon (L) 6-2, 6-1

Alex Lee (M) defeated Luke Tyler (L) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) defeated Matt Ruiz/Drew Kiner (L) 6-1, 6-0

Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) defeated Nathaniel Jolosky/Remy Young (L) 6-2, 6-1

Lucas Robinson/Jamie Jun (M) defeated Jace Latimer/Eric Phan (L) 6-3, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuessday Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday Sept. 20; 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Snohomish

Ballinger Park, Mountlake Terrace

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Wooway 21

Snohomish 38

Mountlake Terrace 77

Individual times:

Paige Gerrard (S) 15:38 Jemma Willcox (EW) 15:53 Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 15:58 Stella Smith (EW) 16:45 Martina Landa (EW) 17:02 Jenna Sorenson (S) 17:33 Macy Tran (EW) 17:37 Jolie Davison (MT) 17:44 Miriam Escoto (S) 17:50 Grace LeWarne (S) 17:55

4,00 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 27

Snohomish 36

Mountlake Terrace 72

Individual times:

Kai Yoder (S) 15:41 Cole Mills (EW) 15:57.6 Xander Terry (MT) 15:57.8 Boden Chapek (EW) 16:01 Javier Franco (EW) 16:31 Matthew McGregor (S) 16:36 Kyle Walde (EW) 16:40 Tanner Dorsey (S) 16:50 Danny Loveless (EW) 16:52 Wyatt Taylor (S)

Edmonds-Woodway next race; vs Lynnwood and Arlington; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:45 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace

Meadowdale next race; Carl Westling Invitational; Saturday Sept. 18; 10:30 a.m. at South Whidbey High School

Jackson/Lynnwood/Monroe

Lynnwood High School

2.5 Mile Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Jackson 35

Lynnwood 42

Monroe 43

Individual times:

Alexis Canovali (M) 16:15 Bailey Board (J) 17:09 Selena Bangerter (J) 17:13 Rachel Elliott (L) 17:28 Emma Hamm (J) 17:34 Tryggve Trivett (M) 17:37 Donna Marie Harris (L) 17:44 Kathryn Potter (L) 18:09 Karla Navarro (L) 18:40 Grace Jones-Grism (J) 19:25

2.5 Mile Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Jackson 18

Monroe 45

Lynwood DNQ

Individual times:

Aarav Singh (J) 15:08 Brady Glynn (J) 15:27 Michael Hummel (M) 15:39 Matt Ellis (J) 16:00 Kynan Anderson (J) 16:02 Joseph Moore (J) 16:15 Jackson Turpin (J) 16:21 Farid Saju (J) 16:21 Tiegan Anderson (J) 16:22 Michael Nall (L) 16:27

Lynnwood next race; vs Edmonds-Woodway and Arlington; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:45 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace

Girls Swimming

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 106-62

200 medley relay- Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, El Howson, Maddie Eaves) 2:05.25; 200 freestyle- Miranda Thompson (SC) 2:07.37; 200 individual medley- Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 2:31.16; 50 freestyle- Owan Fralick (SC) 26.43; 100 butterfly- Quinn Whorley (SC) 1:06.35; 100 freestyle- El Howon (SC) 1:02.94; 500 freestyle- Owan Fralick (SC) 5:53.91; 200 freestyle relay- Mountlake Terrace (Madeline Vann Hooser, Kaylyn Takeya, Angelina Ho, Jeslyn Voung) 1:53.22; 100 backstroke- Miranda Thompson (SC) 1:06.22; 100 breaststroks- Aila Howson (SC) 1:13.69; 400 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Eliana Harrick, Clara Pettiross, Quinn Johnson, Jaclyn Deiparine) 4:33.90

— Compiled by Steve Willits