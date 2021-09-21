High school sports roundup for Sept. 20, 2021

Girls Volleyball

Cascade defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

15-25, 25-22, 14-25, 27-25, 15-10

Cascade individual stats:

– Julia Boyko 5 aces and 4 digs

– Jessica Fincle 6 kills and 3 blocks

Records: Cascade 1-3; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Arlington; Wednesday Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 3-0

25-16, 25-16, 25-10

Arlington individual stats:

– Emily Mekelburg 10 kills, 5 digs 1 ace and 1 block

– Malia Shepherd 7 kills, 5 digs and 4 aces

– Brookelyn Ramey 13 assists, 8 digs and 5 aces

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Sarah McAlister 7 kills and 2 aces

Records: Arlington 4-1; Lynnwood 3-2

Lynnwood next match; vs Cascade; Wednesday Sept. 22 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 6-1

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Zaid Khad (S) 6-4, 2-6, (10-2)

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Calvin Rice (S) 6-1, 6-3

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Owen Pierce (S) 6-0, 6-1

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Connor Wakefield/Matthew Gardiner (S) defeated Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Schum Vohra/Spencer Berry (S) 6-1, 6-1

Jude Wilcox/Ryson Smith (EW) defeated Thomas Linville/Parker Mina (S) 6-3, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood- Mountlake Terrace

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday Sept. 22; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Lynnwood next match: vs Mariner; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

