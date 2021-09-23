High school sports roundup for Sept. 22, 2021

Girls Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 3-0

25-12, 25-20, 25-17

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Sarah McAlister 7 kills and 10 digs

– Hannah Johnson 12 kills and 4 blocks

– Charlie Thomas 29 assists, 3 kills and 2 aces

– Cassidy Johnson 5 kills and 4 aces

Records: Lynnwood 4-2; Cascade 1-4

Lynnwood next league match; vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday Sept. 28; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-13, 25-14, 25-23

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

– Kaitlyn Jensen 9 kills, 2 digs and 1 ace

– Katelyn Ely 5 kills, 3 digs and 2 blocks

– Siena Stewart 15 assists and 4 digs

Records: Arlington 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next league match; at Lynnwood; Tuesday Sept.28; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-0, 6-4

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Gunnar Hall (M) 6-3, 6-2

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Alex Lee (M) 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1

Doubles:

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-1, 6-3

Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) 6-3, 6-1

Jude Wilcox/Ryson Smith (EW) defeated Lucas Robinson/Jamie Jun (M) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Everett; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-3

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Meadowdale/Shorecrest/Glacier Peak

Hamlin Park, Shoreline

5,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Meadowdale 32

Glacier Peak 49

Shorecrest 50

Individual times:

Adisen Stratton (GP) 21:28 Payton Conover (M) 23:26 Hannah Hader (GP) 23:53 Gia Powell (M) 23:56 Hana Butler (S) 23:56 Fatima Camara (S) 24:00 Jordan Leith (M) 25:06 Allison Skoog (GP) 25:07 Annalisa Grant (M) 25:15 Sonja Amy (M) 25:16

5,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Glacier Peak 28

Meadowdale 37

Shorecrest 60

Individual times:

Nicholas LeBar (GP) 18:28 Austin Seals (M) 18:37 Ulysses Lopez-Vazquez (GP) 18:39 Simon Gezai (M) 18:44 George Fernandez (S) 19:17 Joachim Jakuc (GP) 19:17 Wyatt Waddell (M) 19:39 Dimitrius Smith (GP) 19:42 John Patterson (M) 19:45 Andrew Leffingwell (GP) 19:54

Meadowdale next race; Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday Sept. 25; 9 a.m (JV) and 1 p.m. (varsity) at Lake Sammamish State Park

— Compiled by Steve Willits