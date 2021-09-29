High school sports roundup for Sept. 28, 2021

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

– Deanna Montero Vega (3)

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:

– Merideth Eldridge

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-2-1; Lynnwood 2-5-1

Edmonds Woodway next match; at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Sept. 30; 6 p.m.

Lynnwood next match; vs Shorewood; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 5-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin (4)

– Veronica Gomez

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Rachel Rietz

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-2-3; Meadowdale 2-5-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Shorecrest; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale next match; vs Cedarcrest; Thursday Sept. 30; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-0

31-29, 26-24, 25-14

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Carly Epp 10 kills, 16 assists, 6 digs and 4 aces

– Kayla Bentosino 25 digs

– Ellie Lombard 7 kills, 6 aces and 3 blocks

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes 25 digs

– Isa Clampitt 6 kills, 3 aces and 12 digs

– Eden Thoesen 14 assists and 7 digs

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5; Meadowdale 3-4

Mountlake Terrace next league match; vs Shorecrest; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next league match; at Cedarcrest; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Hannah Johnson 13 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces

– Sara McArthur 6 kills, 8 digs and 2 aces

– Paige Gessey 8 kills, 4 blocks and 3 aces

– Teya Abiador 12 digs

– Grace Kougthong 6 kills and 2 blocks

– Cassidy Johnson 4 kills and 5 aces

Records: Lynnwood 5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-6

Lynnwood next league match; at Shorewood; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next league match; vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Swimming

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 119-48

200 medley relay- Shorewood (Katie Freshwater, Cameron Bell, Amanda Nouwens, Brooke Anderson) 2:01.60; 200 freestyle- Faith Urquhart (M) 2:10.35; 200 individual relay- Cameron Bell (S) 2:24.78; 50 freestyle- Amanda Nouwens (S) 26.53; 100 butterfly- Evie Hoff (S) 1:11.22; 100 freestyle- Brooke Anderson (S) 1:01.31; 500 freestyle- Cameron Bell (S) 5:45.01; 200 freestyle relay- Meadowdale (Faith Urquhart, Ellanor Bazan, Madeleine Kamikis, Mya Granger) 1:52.53; 100 backstroke- Katie Freshwater (S) 1:09.10; 100 breaststroke- Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:17.67; 400 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Emily Lin, Katie Freshwater, Cameron Bell, Amanda Nouwens) 4:08.26

Meadowdale next meet; vs Lynnwood; Oct. 5; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits