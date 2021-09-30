High school sports roundup for Sept. 29, 2021

Cross Country
Lynnwood vs Shorecrest
Hamlin Park, Seattle
5,000 Meters Girls Varsity;
Team Scores:
Shorecrest 26
Lynnwood 31
Individual times:
- Rachel Elliott (L) 23:56
- Hana Butler (S) 23:58
- Fatima Camara (S) 24:04
- Donna Marie Harris (L) 24:14
- Ruby Pierce (S) 24:47
- Karla Navarro (L) 24:55
- Siana Grams (S) 24:55
- Kathryn Potter (L) 25:47
- Marley Arnold (S) 26:32
- Rebecca Rhodes (S) 27:29
5,000 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Shorecrest 20
Lynnwood 41
Individual times:
- Luke Schmidt (S) 18:01
- Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 18:31
- Rory O’Brien (S) 18:32
- George Fernandez (S) 18:56
- Rohan Wassink (S) 19:58
- Brandon Miller (L) 20:25
- Luke Smith (S) 20:56
- Dutch Chandler (S) 21:41
- Diego Reed (S) 21:43
- Alec Lewis (S) 21:43
Lynnwood next race: Nike Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday Oct. 2; 5:25 p.m. (varsity) at Cedarcrest Golf Course, Marysville
Jackson/Meadowdale/Stanwood
Jackson High School
4000 Meters Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Stanwood 38
Meadowdale 40
Jackson 44
Individual times:
- Leia Jones (S) 15:27
- Payton Conover (M) 16:21
- Bailey Board (J) 16:26
- Emma Hamm (J) 16:28
- Lael ten Hoppen (S) 16:36
- Selena Bangerter (J) 16:49
- Kate Bladek (S) 17:01
- Sonja Amy (M) 17:10
- Gia Powell (M) 17:16
- Annalisa Grant (M) 17:20
4000 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Jackson 30
Meadowdale 40
Stanwood 56
Individual times:
- Sean Bubernak (J) 12:53
- Deklund DeBell (M) 13:07
- Logan Johns (J) 13:13
- Simon Gezai (M) 13:31
- Austin Seals (M) 13:35
- Mason Koh (J) 13:43
- Noah Friedrich (J) 13:48
- Owen Palmer (S) 13:49
- Ryker Belles (S) 13:52
- John Patterson (M) 13:53
Meadowdale next race: vs Marysville Getchell and Shorecrest; Thursday Oct. 7; at Lynndale Park, Lynnwood
— Compiled by Steve Willits
