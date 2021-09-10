High school sports roundup for Sept. 9, 2021

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 6-1

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Muhammad Putra (K) 6-1, 6-2

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Anthony Madson (K) 6-4, 6-0

Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Erik Lee (K) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Chris Choi (K) 2-6, 6-1, 7-5

Doubles:

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Patrick McCullough/Zach Boonsriprishl (K) 7-6 (7-1), 6-4

Cooper McCarthy/Sam Browne (EW) defeated Zion An/Richard Bahn 1-6, 6-4, 7-5

Alex Yang/Eric Bae (K) defeated Will Bates/Thomas Mahoney (EW) 7-5, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Monday Sept. 13; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 5-2

Singles:

Kane Selapack (MG) defeated Andy Ho (L) 6-5, 5-7, 10-4

Tommy McMahon (L) defeated Jaden Lash (MG) 6-2, 6-0

Evan Yang (L) defeated Coby Kolling (MG) 6-2, 6-0

Luke Tyler (L) defeated Owen Dudder (MG) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Remy Young/Nathaniel Jolosky (L) defeated Ryder Hurley/Ethan Downing (MG) 7-5, 6-0

Matt Ruiz/Aaron Tran (L) defeated Trenton Bond/Kobe Rahzaki (MG) 6-3, 6-4

Conner Olmsted/Nathan Parish (MG) defeated Eric Phan/Jace Latimer (L) 3-6, 7-5, 16-14

Lynnwood next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday September 10; 4:00 p.m.

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Henry Park (J) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-1, 6-2

Ben Lee (J) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-0, 6-2

Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Austen Lim (J) 7-5, 6-3

Alex Lee (M) defeated Joshua Cook (J) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Jaxon Powell/Yohan Lee (J) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-0, 6-1

Luke Pang/Dylan Thong (J) defeated Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) 6-0, 6-0

Darren Davis/Kevin Park (J) defeated Lucas Robinson/Aidan Reeve-Parker (M) 6-0, 6-3

Meadowdale next match: vs Mariner; Friday Sept. 10; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace-Mariner (no score reported)

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Everett; Friday Sept. 10; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace tied Cedarcrest 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorer:

– Natalie Cardin

Cedarcrest goal scorer:

– Not reported

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-2; Cedarcrest 0-0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday Sept. 11; 3 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Archbishop Murphy stats: Jojo Chiangpradi 1 goal, 2 assist, Taylor Campbell 1 goal, 2 assists, Cameron Bourne 1 goal, 1 assist, Lilia Echols 1 goal, Kylie Hendry 1 goal, Jordan Latta 1 goal, Claire Esping 1 goal, Brie Cote 1 assist

Archbishop Murphy combined goalkeeper shutout: Allie Williams and Alex Ross

Records: Lynnwood 1-1; Archbishop Murphy N/A

Lynnwood next match; vs Meadowdale; Saturday Sept. 11; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-1

Shorecrest goal scorers:

– Piper Randall (2), Nora Patterson, Galila Abeye

Shorecrest assists:

– Ava Jensen, Nora Patterson, Taylor Christensen

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Rachel Reitz

Records: Shorecrest 1-1; Meadowdale 0-1-1

Meadowdale next match; vs Lynnwood; Saturday Sept. 11; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 4-3

Kate Baldock scored her third goal of the night on an assist from Deanna Montero in the second overtime period to give the Warriors their first win of the season.

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers: Kate Baldock 3, Melanie Walsh

Shorewood goal scorers: Jadyn Smith 2, Alia Lowdon

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Shorewood 0-2

Edmonds Woodway next match; vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday Sept. 11; 3 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Girls Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Inglemoor 3-2

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Inglemoor 0-1

Lynnwood next match; vs Monroe; Tuesday Sept. 14; 7 p.m.at Lynnwood High School

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-12, 25-14, 25-15

Jackson individual stats:

– Reece Nelson 11 kills and 6 digs

– Marissa Martinez 12 digs and 8 aces

– Ellina Powell 9 kills, 8 digs and 3 blocks

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

No details reported

Records: Jackson 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday Sept. 14; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 3-1

25-18, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18

Glacier Peak individual stats:

– Lilly Molalley 38 assists

– Emma Yogan 15 kills and 4 aces

– Jordyn Vo 12 digs

– Lilly Boehm 10 kills and 2 blocks

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes 22 digs

– Eden Thoesen 20 assists

– Tanna Kollen 15 kills

– Mia Johns 10 kills

Records: Glacier Peak 2-0; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next match; at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday Sept. 14; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-10

Archbishop Murphy individual stats:

– Madison Nguyen 15 kills, 20 digs and 2 aces

– Alicia Nichols 25 assists, 6 digs and 2 aces

– Lauren Fogliani 8 aces and 5 digs

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Kayla Bentosino 10 digs

– Carly Epp 6 digs and 4 kills

– Jessie Tong 8 kills and 1 block

Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Snohomish; Tuesday Sept. 14; 7 p.m.

