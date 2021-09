High school sports roundup: Sept. 7, 2021

Girls Soccer

Seattle Prep defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

No details reported

Records: Seattle Prep 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds Woodway next match; vs Shorewood; Thursday Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace tied Kamiak 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorer:

– Veronica Gomez

Kamiak goal scorer:

– Betty Velkova (assist from Taylor Beirne)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-1; Kamiak 0-0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Cedarcrest; Thursday Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 1-0

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Mariner 0-1

Lynnwood next match; at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Meadowdale tied Bothell 0-0

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 0-0-1; Bothell 0-0-1

Meadowdale next match; vs Shorecrest; Thursday Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Edmonds Stadium

Boys Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0

Singles:

Andy Ho (LHS) defeated Ethan Alberts (MP) 6-2, 6-4

Tommy McMahon (LHS) defeated Cole Davis (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Evan Yang (LHS) defeated Declan Morrow (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Lynnwood won by forefeit

Doubles:

Luke Tyler/Matt Ruiz (LHS) defeated Owen Davis/Gabriel Bradley (MP) 6-1, 6-1

Remy Young/Nathaniel Jolosky (LHS) defeated Denton Collins/John Cerrillo (MP) 6-1, 6-3

Eric Phan/Jace Latimer (LHS) defeated Terrance Johnson/Sebastian Gomez (MP) 6-0,6-2

Lynnwood next match: at Marysville Getchell; Thursday Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Ty Rusko (A) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Trace Fagan (MT) defeated Tyler Uffens 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Braden Dahlgren 7-5, 6-4

Max Morzelewski (A) defeated Jeremy Perreault 7-6 (7-2), 7-5

Doubles:

Dawson Ford/Eli Weber (A) defeated Aiden Simmons/Alexander Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Ryan Morzelewski/Grant Cramer (A) defeated Andrew Young/Yash Verma 6-1, 6-2

Kiah Klein/Alex Dayley (A) defeated Brayden Ryder/Kalen Wendt 6-1, 6-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Thursday Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Jackson 4-3

Henry Park (JHS) defeated Russell Anderson (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Ben Lee (JHS) defeated Steven Anderson (EW) 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3

Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Luke Pang (JHS) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Austen Lim (JHS) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Jaxon Powell/Yohan Lee (JHS) defeated Ben Hanson/Drew Warner 6-2, 6-2

Cooper McCarthy/Sam Browne (EW) defeated David Park/Kevin Park 6-4, 6-3

Will Bates/Thomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Darren Davis/Dylan Thong 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Kamiak; Thursday Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale at Glacier Peak- no scores reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Jackson; Thursday Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. Meadowdale High School

Girls Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Nathan Hale 3-2

25-11, 25-16, 22-25, 16-25, 15-13

Lynnwood stats:

Payton Masters- 15 digs

Sarah McArthur- 7 kills and 8 digs

Hannah Johnson- 6 kills and 2 blocks

Gracie Kouthong- 6 kills and 3 aces

Paige Gessey- 7 kills

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Nathan Hale 0-1

Lynnwood next match; at Inglemoor; Thursday Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-10, 25-23, 25-17

Records: Lake Stevens 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Jackson; Thursday Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Woodinville 3-2

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Woodinville 0-1

Meadowdale next match; vs Glacier Peak; Thursday Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Meadowdale High School

Redmond defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

No details reported

Records: Redmond 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Mountlake Terrace High School



— Compiled by Steve Willits