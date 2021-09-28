‘I want Edmonds back’: Merchant files claim against city for business losses due to Walkable Main

“Walkable Main is killing my business,” laments internationally acclaimed photographer and Edmonds merchant Randall J. Hodges, who has submitted a $14,900 claim with the City of Edmonds to compensate him for business lost at his downtown Edmonds gallery due to what Hodges calls the “failed plan” of Walkable Main Street (WMS).

He came up with the figure by comparing his Saturday receipts for “a few years prior to Walkable Main” with Saturdays during the street closures, adding that the amount he has taken in for all 2021 Walkable Main Saturdays combined equals “what I used to be able to do in a single Saturday.” His claim states that during Walkable Main Saturdays his walk-in traffic was down 50 percent, and sales were down 90 percent.

Hodges has run his photography gallery since 2014 at 317 Main Street, in the heart of downtown Edmonds’ commercial district. He specializes in large pieces depicting “images of the west,” characterized by vibrant colors and razor-sharp details.

He chose Edmonds after a very deliberate search of more than 40 Northwest cities for a community with “an art-loving public.” He was drawn to the “cute and unique” old-school style downtown that “nurtures shoppers and business alike.” And it didn’t hurt that for several years prior to setting up here, Hodges showcased his work at the Edmonds Arts Festival where it was well-received.

“Edmonds is a beautiful town,” he explains. “It has its own charm and has drawn the right folks to my business. But Walkable Main changed everything. It turned Saturdays – which used to be my best day of the week – into the worst. I signed up for a place on a sidewalk where people walk up and down, not where they’re walking out in the middle of the street partying.”

From the program’s outset, other merchants have voiced similar concerns about Walkable Main, at one point proposing to limit it to Sundays only in 2021. Despite receiving some support, this proposal was rejected by the city in favor of full-weekend street closures.

City of Edmonds Economic Development Director Patrick Doherty said that Hodges’ claim is something of an outlier and added that most businesses have done quite well during Walkable Main weekends.

“There are no other such claims,” he said in an email. “In the eyes of the public, and many business owners, WMS has been a resounding success in both 2020 and 2021 – both as a response to COVID-19-related restrictions and concerns, as well as a way for the public to engage in a very meaningful way with our downtown. We have received comments over the past two years from hundreds of people who have commended the city in this effort.

“Early data from June (when we had two WMS weekends) showed that almost every business was up over June 2020 and June 2019,” Doherty continued. “We are awaiting sales tax revenue reports from the Department of Revenue for July and August to see in detail how the merchants along Main Street (and otherwise in downtown) have fared this past summer as compared to last summer and the summer of 2019.”

Hodges first made his concerns known in an email to the Downtown Edmonds Merchants Association (DEMA), of which he is a member, as a way to spark discussion and gain support for ending Walkable Main.

“There’s no question that everyone has been hit hard by COVID. Walkable Main – originally part of addressing this – has hit some harder than others,” explained DEMA President Jen Lawson, owner of Crow Boutique. “It was started due to the pandemic as a way to bring people downtown. And at first it provided some needed relief. But this summer was different – the critical need just isn’t there anymore.”

When she first took over leading the group this year, Lawson had a sit-down with Mayor Mike Nelson. One of the topics they discussed was Walkable Main.

According to Lawson, Nelson told her that Walkable Main was “no longer on his radar” and that he would be “turning it over to (the Edmonds City) Council to consider whether or not to do it again.”

Additional insight into Walkable Main’s future was provided by Patrick Doherty.

“As a result of the surveys [see survey results here] and great support from the public…the administration intends to propose a similar program in 2022, but this time with the engagement and approval of city council, which may include whatever level of public input and/or survey is appropriate,” he explained. “The extent, location, duration, etc., of such a future WMS-type program would be entirely open for discussion and decision. In the end, we believe the 2020 and 2021 WMS programs will have served as a positive pilot for what may become an ongoing program.”

Hodges’ claim was scheduled to be acknowledged by the city council as part of the Tuesday, Sept. 28 consent agenda. From there, it will be turned over to the Washington Cities Insurance Authority (WCIA), of which Edmonds is a member, for investigation and adjudication. Following this, WICA will either approve or deny the claim. If the claim is denied, Hodges would have the option to file a lawsuit.

“For me this claim is really not about the money,” Hodges concludes. “My end goal — I love this place and I want Edmonds back.”

— By Larry Vogel