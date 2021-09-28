Join a Book Talk with Friends of the Edmonds Library Sept. 30

The Friends of the Edmonds Library will host a community Book Talk this Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

What have you read or listened to this year? Anything you’ve learned, loved, or loathed? Join your fellow bibliophiles/audiophiles for an open online discussion, facilitated by the Friends.

Free registration required at link below – feel free to share with any other bookworms:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpcOuqrzIjHNK51UHxUjZcx7dLUMWt-feB

