Last Edmonds Uptown Market of summer Sept. 9

Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana

The City of Edmonds is hosting the last Uptown Market of the summer, running from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. The market is located on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99 (behind Safeway).

You’ll find vendors selling a range of wares, from produce to crafts to food, plus entertainment.

Live music for Sept. 9 will be:

4:15 p.m. – Ian Dobson “Pan Leggo” on steel drums

6:30 p.m. – Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana

 

