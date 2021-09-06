Letter to the editor: Abortion

Editor:

Have you seen the movie Unplanned? It’s based on a the life of a Planned Parenthood employee of the year who left the business after finally seeing the reality of abortion. She is doing amazing work now supporting women.

I don’t know why we can’t focus on loving both the mother and her baby. There is support for women who choose life. And there are healing ministries to help women heal from their abortions.

Abortion is not love no matter how it’s dressed up with a pretty bow and peddled as women’s health care.

Rebecca Anderson

Edmonds