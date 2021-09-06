Letter to the editor: Abortion

Editor:
Have you seen the movie Unplanned? It’s based on a the life of a Planned Parenthood employee of the year who left the business after finally seeing the reality of abortion. She is doing amazing work now supporting women.
I don’t know why we can’t focus on loving both the mother and her baby. There is support for women who choose life. And there are healing ministries to help women heal from their abortions.
Abortion is not love no matter how it’s dressed up with a pretty bow and peddled as women’s health care.
Rebecca Anderson
Edmonds
What about the thousands hundreds of thousands of children that are born with birth defects or addictions because their parents are alcoholics or addicts?
Planned Parenthood for me was not about abortion they helped me to understand and educate me how not to get pregnant. They provided me with birth control when I was a young married woman, on the late ’70s and early ’80s…before my husband and I were ready to have a child to be able to afford to have a child rod into the world. It’s amazing to me to persecute women for having abortions or having a child out of wedlock what about all the men that cause the pregnancy why aren’t they held accountable? Especially coming from a woman, I’m surprised Rebecca.