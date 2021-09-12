Letter to the editor: Alicia Crank not my choice for Edmonds City Council

Editor:

I will not be supporting Alicia Crank for Edmonds City Council.

I am a Hispanic woman and wanted to support her two years ago when she ran for Edmonds City Council. But for the same reasons I did not support her then, I cannot support her now.

According to Alicia’s website and her campaign mailer, she is currently serving on six boards, commissions, and committees. While this may look great on her resume or LinkedIn profile, it does not describe her role or work products produced as part of serving on any of these organizations. Simply being an “attendee” doesn’t cut it.

Alicia wrote an article, found in LinkedIn, when she served as Corporate Relations Oﬃcer for the YMCA Seattle/King/Snohomish, May 27, 2014. In this article she discourages folks from being on multiple boards. Alicia writes, “There is nothing wrong with being on more than one but if your (you’re) replicating non-participation, it’s not good for anyone. A few years ago I became a ‘hot commodity’ and ended up being on five non-profit boards. A few months in, I realized that I could not give as much as I wanted to or as much as they deserved. I made the decision to resign oﬀ four of them when my year was up. I didn’t want to be a name-only board member.”

So in 2014 Alicia served on five boards, commissions and committees and found that she couldn’t give them the time they deserved so she resigned from four of them. Yet, today, seven years later while running again for Edmonds City Council she is serving on six. Is she really serving our Edmonds community or simply padding her resume to present “a long history of service” as written on her campaign literature?

Today, Alicia’s own campaign website and campaign mailer lists her as presently serving on the following boards, commissions, and committees: Vice-Chair Edmonds Planning Board (2016- Present), Chair Snohomish County (Paine Field) Airport Commission (2018-Present), Hazel Miller Foundation Board (2021-Present), Project Girl Board (2021-Present), Alliance for Eastside Agencies Board (2020-Present), Snohomish County Tomorrow Steering Committee (2020-Present).

I would not have given Alicia’s impressive list of boards, commissions and committees a second thought if it were not for the enormous amount of time I spent on just one advisory group to the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission. In addition to my normal hours of work, it involved an enormous amount of research, analyzing data, writing and frequent stakeholder meetings. Comparing that experience to Alicia’s resume, there is simply no way that I could have “served” on just one more group, commission or board and produced a work product that was acceptable to the Washington State Nursing Commission, any other commission, or to myself.

Is Alicia “serving” or is she an “attendee,” in name only, to prop up her resume or Linkedin profile? Which candidate — Kristiana Johnson or Alicia Crank — has, in fact, years of proven service on her resume? Who has the experience and is more qualified and ready to serve the residents on Edmonds City Council? Look at the facts. What is real? You decide.

Alicia writes in her May 27, 2014 article, “Board service looks great on a resume or Linkedin”. I can’t deny that. However, it appears that in Alicia’s case — at this moment in time — it is just fluﬀ, smoke and mirrors intended to divert your attention and falsely impress you. To make you think she is qualified for the elected position she isseeking. Currently serving on six boards, commissions and committees and “A history of Service” touted on campaign literature? Really?? You decide.

We need city councilmembers, like Kristiana Johnson, who are critical thinkers, who don’t pander to outside special interest groups, who look at and analyze data, bring in stakeholders, weigh the pros and cons, and then make a decision that is good for all Edmonds residents.

You decide.

Kristiana Johnson has my vote in November. Non-partisan. Ready to serve all of Edmonds. No fluﬀ, no smoke and mirrors, just quality, grit, and proven service.

— Theresa Campa Hutchison, (Ret) Registered Nurse

Edmonds