Letter to the editor: City Council candidate Alicia Crank ‘walks her talk’

Dear Edmonds community members,

I am writing in support of Ms. Alicia Crank, running for Edmonds City Council, Position 1.

I met Alicia in 2015 or 2016 when she worked for the YWCA and attending community events. I was impressed with her commitment to engage in the community and wanting to make sure South Snohomish County knew of the wonderful resources and services available through the YWCA. I would say “community” is her middle name!

Later on (pre-COVID), she asked me to donate to a project she was working on to bring the arts to our local youth living in poverty. She “walks her talk.” Alicia is a strong advocate for the members of our community who have been marginalized because of their socio-economic level or the color of their skin. We need more equity-minded leaders at the table.

While I do not live in the City of Edmonds, I would be supporting Ms. Crank wholeheartedly if I was able to vote there. I hope you will vote for Ms. Crank because she truly believes in making the City of Edmonds a better place to live, work, and learn for everyone.

Dr. Jean Hernandez

Seattle