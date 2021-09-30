Letter to the editor: I’m prepared to serve city on day one

Editor:

With 15-plus years of military and government service, my resume demonstrates good stewardship of millions of taxpayer dollars. This fiscal responsibility has continued to be a priority in my business and personal life. Managing budgets, protecting the environment and overseeing multiple projects and complex processes, while prioritizing public input, have prepared me to be effective on city council starting on day one.

I will deliver on both fiscal responsibility and oversight. After graduating from the United States Air Force Academy, I served for five years as a bioenvironmental engineer in the USAF, then continued civil service for 11 years as an environmental engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). These positions required expertise to create and manage government budgets, perform acquisitions and provide oversight of millions of federal contract dollars. A rewarding part of these duties was to also research, contract and complete projects utilizing minority-owned and disadvantaged small businesses, which helped them grow and thrive. To gain the most value for the taxpayer, I implemented best practices, while ensuring the job was done on time and within budget. As an Edmonds city councilmember, I will continue to implement the practices of being a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollars.

Being on city council requires that we work with each other, the mayor, city staff, departments, contractors and most importantly, the people of Edmonds. I will seek winning solutions that balance environmental stewardship and infrastructure needs by creating cooperative relationships between all stakeholders. Developing positive relationships was a daily practice in my career. For example, as the environmental engineer for the FAA’s Las Vegas Metroplex Airspace Redesign Project, I experienced challenges bringing together the FAA and the National Parks Department to agree on how airplanes should fly over sensitive areas of the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park. Initially, the organizations wanted entirely different outcomes. With diplomacy and persistence, I was able to encourage FAA management, FAA unions, and the airlines to develop a collaborative relationship with a wide variety of invested organizations, including: the National Parks Department, Tribal Nations (primarily the Hualapai Tribe), State Historic Preservation Offices, State Departments of Ecology, the Department of Defense at Nellis AFB, elected officials, the public and others. Together, we reduced an average of 100 flights per day over the Grand Canyon and eliminated flights over Zion National Park altogether. Furthermore, the FAA and the airlines achieved their mission of improved efficiency, safety and fuel emission reduction. The success of the project reflected my proficiency to foster effective team work among those with diverse opinions. I will utilize these valuable skills when bringing solutions to Edmonds’ challenges.

When elected to the city council, you will see this same dedication, expertise and professionalism in the work I do for Edmonds. Before council acts on any issue, I will prioritize: 1) clarifying the issue we are trying to solve; 2) that citizens and stakeholders are recognized, respected, heard and understood, and 3) that the actions taken by Edmonds city government reflect the will of the residents of Edmonds, not outside special interests. When selecting your next city councilmembers, please consider candidates that have a track record of using a multitude of skills to effectively address complex issues like the ones Edmonds may face in the coming years. I am prepared for Edmonds’ challenges.

Janelle Cass

Edmonds