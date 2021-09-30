Letter to the editor: I’m prepared to serve city on day one

Editor:
With 15-plus years of military and government service, my resume demonstrates good stewardship of millions of taxpayer dollars. This fiscal responsibility has continued to be a priority in my business and personal life. Managing budgets, protecting the environment and overseeing multiple projects and complex processes, while prioritizing public input, have prepared me to be effective on city council starting on day one.
I will deliver on both fiscal responsibility and oversight. After graduating from the United States Air Force Academy, I served for five years as a bioenvironmental engineer in the USAF, then continued civil service for 11 years as an environmental engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). These positions required expertise to create and manage government budgets, perform acquisitions and provide oversight of millions of federal contract dollars. A rewarding part of these duties was to also research, contract and complete projects utilizing minority-owned and disadvantaged small businesses, which helped them grow and thrive. To gain the most value for the taxpayer, I implemented best practices, while ensuring the job was done on time and within budget. As an Edmonds city councilmember, I will continue to implement the practices of being a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollars.
Being on city council requires that we work with each other, the mayor, city staff, departments, contractors and most importantly, the people of Edmonds. I will seek winning solutions that balance environmental stewardship and infrastructure needs by creating cooperative relationships between all stakeholders. Developing positive relationships was a daily practice in my career. For example, as the environmental engineer for the FAA’s Las Vegas Metroplex Airspace Redesign Project, I experienced challenges bringing together the FAA and the National Parks Department to agree on how airplanes should fly over sensitive areas of the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park. Initially, the organizations wanted entirely different outcomes. With diplomacy and persistence, I was able to encourage FAA management, FAA unions, and the airlines to develop a collaborative relationship with a wide variety of invested organizations, including: the National Parks Department, Tribal Nations (primarily the Hualapai Tribe), State Historic Preservation Offices, State Departments of Ecology, the Department of Defense at Nellis AFB, elected officials, the public and others. Together, we reduced an average of 100 flights per day over the Grand Canyon and eliminated flights over Zion National Park altogether. Furthermore, the FAA and the airlines achieved their mission of improved efficiency, safety and fuel emission reduction. The success of the project reflected my proficiency to foster effective team work among those with diverse opinions. I will utilize these valuable skills when bringing solutions to Edmonds’ challenges.
When elected to the city council, you will see this same dedication, expertise and professionalism in the work I do for Edmonds. Before council acts on any issue, I will prioritize: 1) clarifying the issue we are trying to solve; 2) that citizens and stakeholders are recognized, respected, heard and understood, and 3) that the actions taken by Edmonds city government reflect the will of the residents of Edmonds, not outside special interests. When selecting your next city councilmembers, please consider candidates that have a track record of using a multitude of skills to effectively address complex issues like the ones Edmonds may face in the coming years. I am prepared for Edmonds’ challenges.
Janelle Cass
Edmonds
We just had Janelle on a tour of the Port with Commissioner Steve Johnston and Executive Director Bob McChesney.
I was blown away by the depth of Janelle‘s understanding of the work & engineering that’s going to take place to replace the Port Walk.
In addition to that she has a very deep understanding of the process and the players involved on such a large project, like the Army Corps of Engineers as well as others.
This is the type of real world experience along with the ability to bring groups of people together that Edmonds needs immediately.
I’ll first say that I do commend those who have stepped forward to run for council. It appears to be a thankless job – but when done as per the job description, puts Edmonds first.
In NOV we’ll have the opportunity to exercise our vote – and my hope is that more are paying attention to the goals, ambitions, and intentions of each candidate.
While I rarely come out and state whom I plan to support, in this seat, I plan to support Ms. Cass – because I do believe she is ready and able – and deeply knowledgeable on the issues – to serve on day one. We are in a fight for our city…and I have strong confidence that she’ll lean in on what I believe are truly the most important issues: “balanc(ing) environmental stewardship and infrastructure needs by creating cooperative relationships between all stakeholders.”
Environmental stewardship and infrastructure needs…not a progressive, ideological agenda. It is time to get back to smart, efficient, objective governing and legislating.
I am not aware of anyone running for city council or currently on city council who has as much experience as Janelle Cass when it comes to bringing many diverse stakeholders together to do something good in a large, complex, controversial government program involving. She has a proven track record in managing government budgets and government contracting. As a former airline president, I fully understand and appreciate the impressive work she did for our country during the FAA’s Las Vegas Metroplex Airspace Redesign Project. Great job Janelle! I hope you are elected to the Edmonds city council. We need leaders like you.
Janelle brings a modern, non-partisan, inclusive approach to the city council that is desperately needed.
Janelle will put an end to the dividing, name calling and bullying tactics of some current council members and our Mayor. She is the only candidate with a proven track record of inclusiveness and listening to all points of view to find a compromise that benefits all parties involved.
Janelle has a proven track record or protecting the environment with common sense solutions. She will work tirelessly to protect what we have and ensure Edmonds remains a beautiful and clean place to live while also protecting our property rights and safe guarding them against greedy developers and housing commissions that want to up zone Edmonds..
Janelle has a proven track record of managing budgets and not wasting the tax payers money. She will be a good steward of the city’s financial resources and allocate them in an efficient, non-wasteful manner to get the biggest return on investment possible.
Janelle is the only choice in the race that will move Edmonds forward in a positive way and bring common sense back to the city council.
The majority of Janelle’s campaign contributions come from local residents of Edmonds (Grass Roots), not from outside donors or political parties.
That is why Janelle has my vote and she should have yours as well.
Thank you Janelle. I see a lot of positives from both you and Will.
One of the main issues for me has been the contention and animosity on the council. AFM and the mayor have been very resistant to include alternative viewpoints in their decisions, even up to the point of making up lies and insulting the public just so that they would not have to genuinely listen to them.
I see lots of areas where both you and Will would be knowledgeable and capable as Councilmembers, but I would like to hear more about how you would address the lack of civility at City Hall. In many of the letters and debates, this ability to productively collaborate with people with a range of political viewpoints has been highlighted as a key skillset for Will. I have heard a lot of policies that you would support or oppose, but not as much about how you would work with a group of varying viewpoints to reach collaborative solutions.
To be clear, I think this likely is something that you excel at, but would like to hear more about it.
How will you listen and connect with council members and constituents who have alternative view points to reach collaborative, transparent, and productive decisions on the council?