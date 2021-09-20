Letter to the editor: Important decisions to be made in November

Editor:

Your vote for City Council will either help save Edmonds or embolden Mayor Nelson with his elitist squad of four. We have six candidates running for city council – Janelle Cass, Kristiana Johnson, Neil Tibbott, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Alicia Crank, and Will Chen. Who you cast your vote for matters for a safe and vibrant Edmonds for all.

Do you like the direction Edmonds is going? If elected, Alicia Crank will embrace King County policies for Edmonds. Alicia will be a new member of Mayor Nelson’s squad. Look at her Linkedin page and ask yourself: How is it she has time to effectively serve on all those commissions? And what has she actually accomplished while serving on these many boards, and commissions? What does she have to show for? Has she propped herself up in Seattle and moved to Edmonds to be a change agent mimicking Seattle policies? Alicia Crank is a professional activist and opportunist. She has spent her time becoming a professional wordsmith. Listen to her, she will impress you with empty words to make herself sound good. Fluff. Like all political activists, Alicia serves herself.

Will Chen has been a longtime passionate proponent of upzoning until running for city council. He served on the Edmonds Housing Commission from September 2019 to January 2021. At that time the housing commission was proposing zoning changes that would allow for home ownership of two attached single-family homes (duplex) or two-unit townhouses in lieu of one large house in single-family residential areas citywide. Upon announcing his run for city council, he told constituents that his campaign consultant had told him he could not win this election by holding this opinion — so he says he has changed his opinion. But has he really?

Urban density policies could destroy family-friendly suburban neighborhoods. Squeeze additional homes on top of each other. Encourage zero setbacks allowing for housing right up to your property line. Removing precious trees that act as part of our environment’s natural water filtration system before draining into our beautiful Puget Sound. And think about the additional traffic and street parking! Janelle Cass has not ever, does not, and will not support upzoning – period! She is the only person running for city council who has been consistent about her stance on upzoning.

Question: How much money will benefit contractors and others that support upzoning? I’m just wondering.

Go to: www.aceedmonds.org for more information about Urban Density.

My concern about Will Chen is that he puts forth a nice persona. So did Mayor Nelson when he was running for mayor. Look what we got! Always look behind the smile. Will Chen’s financial support comes from a large group of donors outside of Edmonds. Alicia also has many alliances in King County. Go to www.pdc.wa.gov and see for yourself. At the city council debate, Janelle Cass asked Will “Who is he going to serve?” Will appeared shaken by that question. He stumbled.

City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas is busy defending her actions on July 27, 2021 while being on duty as a city councilmember participating in city business and taking votes concerning the present and future issues of our city. At http://bit.ly/3z7WuYQ go to the 1:10 mark — it will show her drinking on the job while entrusted with the city’s business. I believe this is referred to as “dereliction of duty.” She also has fabricated stories about Edmond’s citizens. Seenty-five Edmonds citizens attended that meeting, I was one of them. People are extremely frustrated with the mayor and his squad. Susan Paine, the City Council president, a part of the squad, did not correct Adrienne. And why does Councilmember Fraley-Monillas consistently take herself off screen during city council meetings? She is supposed to be present, on duty. Just because these meetings are on Zoom doesn’t negate the fact that they are official Edmonds City Council meetings. Dress and decorum still apply.

Kristiana Johnson is a native of Edmonds. Not a change agent that moved here from California. Kristiana does not come from a professional political activist background that uses words to manipulate you. Kristiana has years of experience. Her record shows she is a servant, not an opportunist. Edmond’s citizens are her family. She does not support the hate portal. You can look at her record. Kristiana does not change her stands on important Edmonds issues with the political wind.

Janelle Cass is a business owner in Edmonds. She is an Air Force Academy graduate with a degree in civil and environmental engineering. She is a scientist whose decisions are data based. She will evaluate the issues, read and evaluate the data, bring in stakeholders, and then make an informed decision. This is who we want to represent us on city council.

Edmonds City Council needs Janelle, Kristiana and Neil to help the other city councilmembers hold Mayor Nelson accountable. The environment we live in causes people to make decisions based on fear. Edmonds needs people of character, experience and quality.

Your vote decides what the next four years will be in Edmonds.

Deborah Lobe

Edmonds