Letter to the editor: Protesting last-minute closure of city buildings, programs

Editor:

I am writing this letter as a protest to the last-minute closure of the Frances Anderson Center and the Meadowdale Club House. This hasty, over-the-top reaction to the COVID pandemic, in my opinion, was not well analyzed by either the mayor or the city council. I’m wondering how much of the general public accesses any of the city buildings (except for Parks and Rec) in a given day. Certainly not enough to warrant total closure.

As to the Frances Anderson Center and Meadowdale Club House, what is the rationale for abruptly shutting down all those programs just days before their schedule begins. I can’t imagine how much chaos this has caused the staff of Parks and Rec, trying to refund registration for all the people who have signed up for activities and classes. And why is this necessary, since proof of vaccination and masks are required for attendance. This appears to be some type of “knee-jerk” reaction that has resulted in scores of people having to reorganize their lives and the lives of children at the last minute.

This is not good city government, in my opinion!

Marjorie Hampton

Edmonds