Letter to the editor: Thanks to all who donated to food bank during shredding event

Dear Editor,

All of us at McDonald McGarry Insurance wanted to take a moment to thank those who came by our Shredding Event & Food Drive this past Saturday – the generosity of the community toward the Edmonds Food Bank was overwhelming!

We were able to collect $1,177 and 1,207 pounds of food in just a few short hours. Putting together events like these, and seeing how kind-hearted people can be, is part of the joy of being a business in downtown Edmonds. We’ll see everyone again in June!

— Meagan McDonald Hyde and the team at McDonald McGarry Insurance