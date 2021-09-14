Letter to the editor: The city council’s three-ring circus — and councilmember’s response

Editor:
It is truly sad that Edmonds government has lost all dignity. Our expectations of good governance in our city are long gone. Citizens regularly bring their heartfelt concerns to the council in public comments in hopes of giving input to our city electeds. They are dismissed by the mayor and Councilmembers Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Laura Johnson, Luke Distelhorst and Susan Paine, unless it is to criticize them. In our opinion, city council meetings have gone from watching Mayor Nelson and the Gang of Four to watching a three-ring circus, because official duties are not being taking seriously.
Three weeks ago, we saw Adrienne Fraley-Monillas drinking alcohol during a city council meeting, acting impaired, barely audible and continually clicking her video on and off. Adrienne’s excuse for her behavior was unconvincing. She only apologized to the mayor and council. Never did she apologize to the constituents for breaching the council’s code of conduct.
On Sept. 7, Adrienne further breached the code of conduct during public and council comments. We were the two citizens who spoke to the unacceptable behavior of drinking on the job. Our comments covered several issues, including a request for the resignation of Adrienne Fraley-Monillas for drinking and voting on city issues. Our statements were respectful and truthful. We encourage others to watch the video at the 1:10 mark: http://bit.ly/3z7WuYQ. At the end of the first statement, Councilmember Fraley-Monillas flashed a “Loser” sign at us and the public. She then proceeded to turn off her video when the other voiced her concern about Adrienne’s drinking on duty. Yes, she turned off her video to a concerned citizen. Has council really stooped to this level?
At the end of the meeting, Adrienne called these concerned citizens out by name twice, stated incorrectly that our comments said she was drunk (perhaps a Freudian slip — our statements said only that she was drinking) and then called our comments “Hate Speech.”
Did the mayor speak to her drinking? Never. He only likes to falsely accuse residents voicing their concerns of council’s actions, of drinking. Should Adrienne Fraley-Monillas be censured by council? Yes. But since Council President Susan Paine covered twice for her drinking by telling her to vote with her camera off, we have no hope for this. Adrienne Fraley-Monillas should be asked by every citizen to resign for drinking on the job.
The bar has been set very low for Edmonds government. It is truly a circus act, which continues to get more ridiculous each week. We feel for Kristiana Johnson, Diane Buckshnis and Vivian Olson, who are forced to put up with this clown show and don’t have the numbers on council to shut down this disgraceful spectacle. As citizens, we are continually forced into having to play monkeys in their demented circus. Why are we allowing this in Edmonds? Why are we complacent?
We implore the city of Edmonds to vote out this disgrace to our city in November. Let’s start rebuilding dignity and credibility in our local government. We deserve better!
Carolyn Strong and Susan Hughes
Edmonds
~ ~ ~ ~
Councilmember Fraley-Monillas’ response:
As most people know, I work very hard for the city and have missed very few meetings.
The meeting to which Ms. Hughes and Ms. Strong references is one is which I had a horrendous infection and a temperature. In retrospect, I probably should have been in bed. I am very dedicated to my job.
This letter is clearly political in nature, Ms. Hughes was a very active part of council audience behavior a few weeks prior to this. Please go to July 27 council meeting and watch the video on city the website. This wild behavior was not unlike what occurred at our national capitol in January.
During this meeting, a number of particular campaign supporters were seen in the parking lot prior to the meeting drinking out of red Solo cups, during the meeting some went in and out of the doors back into the parking lot, your guess is as good as mine to what they were doing.
During this meeting, some of these people were yelling, screaming, jumping up and down, flashing signs, calling council names such as Nazis, fascist, cancers that needed to be removed, laughing loudly, clapping, booing. They were also showing very inappropriate and disrespectful behavior toward the Edmonds staff. Most of these people were not wearing masks nor social distancing.
Safety of the elected officials and staff was clearly an issue and we ended up having police stand in the back of the room to protect all of us in the room. I felt sorry for the citizens who came to our meeting to hear what was going on and to provide input; they also had to tolerate this wild, scary behavior.
Following this, Mayor Nelson called out the behavior of these people and made it clear it will not be tolerated. When it started at the next meeting (police again in the back of the room) the mayor indicated if it continued we would adjourn our meeting.
Ms. Hughes, Ms. Strong and company, by continually calling me out and making up stories, are deflecting what occurred in our very own council chambers with their own behavior.
Adrienne Fraley-Monillas
Edmonds City Council
As a citizen I have not been Happy with Adrienne, Laura or Susan’s performance on Council. Their Council position is to listen to all citizens, and make decisions based on community, not to block vote or to cause community division.
Adrienne again and again has posted or spoken about our city, our community in a negative light. We need council, who are respectful and professional enough, to honor the commitment, to our community.
Adrienne should be removed or recalled. This isn’t about politics for me. I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, as long as you do your job and love our community. The police chief circus was caused by Nelson, Luke, Laura, Adrienne and Susan. Luke has been voted out and we must continue to remove council , who have been responsible for making a mockery of our town.
If you cannot handle yourself or your own behavior, you are not fit to make decisions for your constituents. The mayor will not take action so the voters must. Vote out Adrienne restore respect to Edmonds. Thank you!
It is going to take time to process the claims made by City Councilmember Fraley-Monillas in her response. I am stunned at the moment.
I attended the July 27th meeting and spoke 3 times. I’ve told many it was one of the most beautiful displays of our freedom to participate in government that I’ve witnessed in Council Chambers. I hope most elected officials cherish the wide range of citizen input provided that evening.
I also spoke the evening of July 20th when Council Chambers was pretty empty. I think I was 1 of only a few who spoke that evening. Two police officers were in attendance, sitting in the back row. I think former Mayor Earling initiated the practice of police officer attendance a few years ago. As I left council chambers, I spoke to both to tell them they are appreciated and to thank them for their service.