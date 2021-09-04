Letter to the editor: The erosion of women’s reproductive rights

Editor:

I know that what is happening in Texas is deeply distressing, but I have a hard time summoning shock or outrage at this point. I have been grimly anticipating the erosion of women’s reproductive rights ever since McConnell stole Scalia’s seat in 2016 and we handed the Federalist Society Kennedy’s and Ginsburg’s seats by allowing Trump to beat Hillary that same year.

For me, that is when the death knell for #RoeVWade rang across the land. That’s when women began stockpiling Plan B and trying to make plans to have access to Depo-Provera (the three ￼￼￼month birth control shot) so that they could avoid unwanted pregnancy if abortion clinics and Planned Parenthood are outlawed in their area. That is when other women and I began joking about running away to Canada before our uteruses officially became public property.￼

Sadly, as was the case before Roe v. Wade, wealthy and privileged women and girls will always be able to travel to Canada, Europe, or anywhere else in the world to access discreet abortions if they need to end a pregnancy. It will be poor women and other people who can get pregnant whose bodies will no longer belong to them for nine months if a stray spermatozoa manages to invade their birth control measures.￼ It will be them who suffer permanent health consequences or even potentially death because their right to access reproductive healthcare has been effectively nixed.

Honestly, though, when have our uteruses ever NOT been public property while we are of childbearing age, at least to some extent? I am subject to a higher premium on my health insurance because I am a fertile woman of childbearing age. Seriously, even the insurance companies are allowed to impose a penalty on me because of my uterus. And they will not stop monitoring the status of my fertility until I hit menopause and my uterus is no longer considered a public asset and/or liability.

I don’t think people on the Left ever truly understood the intense focus and discipline of the people on the Right who want to curtail access to abortion and birth control. There is actually a law school that was founded for the sole reason for training law students to be judges with the ultimate intent of placing Catholics on the Supreme Court.￼

American women, girls, and other people with uteruses￼ have been in￼ the crosshairs of￼ a gigantic, powerful, intellectual brilliant, and extremely well funded movement that is willing to kill people to reassert dominance over us. Perhaps we never stood a chance with this radical notion that our bodies belong to us and not our patriarchal society￼￼￼. It just breaks my heart that young people growing up in the generations to come won’t know￼ what it is like to be free. We lost the war. We failed them.￼ I’m so sorry for the pain, the misery, the botched abortions that end in permanent injury or death that they will endure.￼￼

