Letter to the editor: To those planning to quit rather than get a COVID shot

Dear bus drivers and others planning to quit your job over the vaccine mandate:

This is the second pandemic I’ve lived through. I knew several people who died of AIDS back in the day. And in under two years, COVID-19 has taken almost as many American lives as AIDS did in two decades. I know many people who have gotten COVID, and a couple who have died from it. Just this weekend, a friend of my husband’s died of COVID-19, leaving behind family and friends who loved and relied on him, including a small daughter. He was not vaccinated and when he got sick, he died.

Please, I am begging you to choose life and get the vaccine. I’m not saying this as a representative of the school district. I’m just worried sick for you and your families. Maybe your COVID won’t be that bad. But for at least one or two of you, it will be an agonizing, lonely road, and you’ll probably die at the end of it. You’ll leave behind family and friends, work buddies, students, and people you never even knew cared about and relied on you.

Get the vaccine, please. And may your name be inscribed in the Book of Life.

– – Deborah Kilgore, Lynnwood resident, wife and mother of three, Edmonds School Board Director