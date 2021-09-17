Letter to the editor: What is true agenda of mayor’s homelessness task force?

Editor:

The mayor of Edmonds apparently has assigned himself the responsibility of creating a task force on “homelessness in Edmonds,” with or without realizing “our” city laws don’t address how task forces are established!

The mayor’s executive duties are to oversee that our laws, codes, ordinances and regulations are enforced. He is also tasked with the duty of handling our budgets . So, what is he doing establishing a task force? That’s the role of council and there should be public hearings on this issue.

Some in government of Edmonds do what they want, when they want, regardless of what laws do exist, and they don’t address things that don’t exist like a complaint process for the ‘Code of Conduct” so that constituents can hold our electeds accountable!

They don’t listen to their constituents, they get federal monies, and they will spend it on things for various programs with no accountability for those they are “helping” to get back them on their feet. Essentially, this will further victimize those people. This will lead to people coming from outside our area for the “benefits.” It is happening in “Free-attle.” The mayor’s playbook and some council have interest to bring all of that here to spend the “federal dollars” in a similar fashion.

The Planning Department is on the mayor’s list for the task force. So why would that be? Will we be told what each group’s role will be? Hardly, we never seem to get answer from our electeds. Being taxed without transparency and without listening to citizens is unconscionable!

If it doesn’t already infuriate you that the mayor has selected Fraley-Monillas (recently called out about drinking on government business time) and rather than discipline her, he assigns her to a task force. Well, that says a lot about our government, doesn’t it? Did you run your campaign for mayor on these things you are doing in Edmonds? Hardly! Did you keep your promises to the people who voted for you? Doubtful.

It is important for constituents to note, the mayor wants options to revise the Edmonds City Code to address unauthorized use of public spaces? This is code (no pun intended but it does still apply) for allowing people to set up tents in our parks (it’s already called “outdoor camping”), ability to loiter on our streets, church parking lots (with their permission/tents) and other public spaces without prosecution. Sound familiar? Yup, you got it, Seattle/Free-attle.

Susan Paine said, “Edmonds will never be like Seattle.” Really? It certainly looks like a playbook scenario of what Seattle council have done to ruin the city of Seattle. We may not be the size of Seattle but even having a smaller scaled version of what’s going on there is nothing most Edmonds constituents would be happy about seeing here. But then again, you don’t care what citizens have to say.

The City Attorney and “Snohomish County Public Defenders Association social worker” will also be on this task force? “Public Defenders Association” Why? Are we planning on more crime here and potentially excusing away prosecution of crimes like it is being done elsewhere? Look at what a mess and disaster we will have. If we aren’t given answers then you can expect that your constituents will “presume” things.

If our city is going to provide shelter and it is meant to be “temporary” as you “suggest” for shelter and unhoused residents, that housing should come with qualifying stipulations to receive “benefits.” They should be drug-free and alcohol-free. There should be some training requirements for jobs (unless they are seniors). Each can be contributing members of society or perhaps some temporary community service, parks beach clean ups etc.. (Something to add to the betterment of the City of Edmonds).

When the mayor says the “task force will be broad,” but I see no allowed citizen voices on the “task force” I do not consider this appropriate. What you really mean is those you selected are on it! Your judgment doesn’t surprise me for many reasons. You don’t care what Edmonds’ constituents want and that is clear for too many reasons to list here. Will you allow a small group of citizens of Edmonds to join that task force? Or will our voices be silenced again as you attempted to suppress our voices on Aug. 3, 2021.

I also do not see any involvement of “work source” or any “training programs,” “Edmonds Community College classes” or anything that would suggest helping others become “independent” of government/taxpayer, federal money benefits. Why would that be?

Let me guess, if you get others to rely on government for their housing, food, necessities and create a dependency then that creates more government control. What! Government wants more control over others. You don’t say.

Constituents, write to your councilmembers and tell them you want this done right! This should be initiated by council (mayor needs to stay in his lane) and there needs to be a public hearing on this. Write to council@edmondswa.gov and you can cc: publiccomments@edmondswa.gov if you so choose. Voice your concerns.

Cynthia Sjoblom

Edmonds