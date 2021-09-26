Letter to the editor: Will Chen will be a unifier on the Edmonds City Council

Dear Editor:

I am a member of the AAPI community in Edmonds. Many of us, including me, wholeheartedly support Will Chen’s candidacy for Position 2 in the Edmonds City Council election. Here are my reasons:

Will loves the entire Edmonds community. He serves Edmonds with single-minded dedication where he lives and works. Service is in his blood. When Will had his accounting branch office in Seattle Chinatown, he served the Chinese American and all other communities well by using his expertise and bilingual skills. He is a former president and board member of several traditional family associations as well as a board member for the Chinese American Chamber of Commerce. The Chinese American community here in Edmonds is very proud that Will is so committed to dedicate his time and resources to serve his and our hometown, Edmonds, as a city councilmember when elected.

Will has lived and worked in other states and cities before he moved to Edmonds 13 years ago, and he has garnished an excellent reputation everywhere by his hard work, honesty, and integrity. Will does not subscribe to the utilitarian model in relationships. He always builds strong and lasting relationships with people with whom he works. When his former colleagues learn that Will is running for the Edmonds City Council, they totally support him 100%. In fact, some of his good friends from Kimberly Clark drove all the way from Wisconsin to Edmonds to support him and contribute to his campaign because they know how excellent and committed Will is as a person and as a community builder serving our Edmonds community.

Will loves and cares about the well being of Edmonds the most! After traveling, studying, and working in different parts of the world and in our beloved country, Will chose to live and sink his roots deeply here in Edmonds. This is abundantly evident in his deep involvement and continuous services in our Edmonds community. Will serves on the Edmonds Chamber Board. He is a serving member of the Edmonds Rotary Club, doing many voluntary projects to serve our Edmonds community here. He serves on the accounting advisory board at Edmonds College. He has helped with the Edmonds Marsh land restoration project, to name a few of his active contributions and services to our beloved City of Edmonds.

In his professional capacity as a CPA with high integrity (with nine years of highly respected and well-received business establishment and practice here), Will will bring a depth of knowledge and wisdom to the Edmonds city financial management for the well being and improvement of Edmonds as a whole. This is testified by the many clients Will has over the years as a well-trusted CPA. His skills will serve the Edmonds City Council and all the people of Edmonds well.

For Position 2 in the Edmonds City Council, Will’s abilities to work across a diverse background of people in all constituencies makes him the best candidate! Will will serve not only the people in Edmonds Bowl but all people in Edmonds. He will also be a voice for people who have been underserved previously. As an AAPI community member myself, I am very thankful that Will is so dedicated to sacrifice his family and professional work time to serve Edmonds, the city he loves and where he resides.

Will is a unifier instead of a divider. We want to preserve the positive, friendly, cooperative, collaborative spirit of Edmonds, which we are so proud of and cherish. We don’t need meanness and divisiveness in Edmonds. Will is the best candidate for Position 2. Will will do his very best to work with all members of the city council, city staff and all the citizens of Edmonds together, focusing on improving our city infrastructure, addressing housing issues, and improving public safety for all Edmonds citizens and residents.

Most sincerely yours,

Bo Song

Edmonds