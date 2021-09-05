Local AAUW branch hosting free ‘Women as Leaders’ talk Sept. 11

The Edmonds SnoKing branch of the AAUW (American Association of University Women) is sponsoring a free virtual talk, “Women as Leaders: How and Why They Take the Reins,” from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 11.

The featured speaker is State Rep. April Berg, a Democrat who represents the legislature’s 44th District. Non-members who wish to attend the program can email aauw.esk@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

The event will also feature a special guest Grace Tinio, an Edmonds College student who was selected to attend the 2021 National Conference for College Women Student Leaders.