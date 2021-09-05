Local AAUW branch hosting free ‘Women as Leaders’ talk Sept. 11

The Edmonds SnoKing branch of the AAUW (American Association of University Women) is sponsoring a free virtual talk, “Women as Leaders: How and Why They Take the Reins,” from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 11.
The featured speaker is State Rep. April Berg, a Democrat who represents the legislature’s 44th District. Non-members who wish to attend the program can email aauw.esk@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
The event will also feature a special guest Grace Tinio, an Edmonds College student who was selected to attend the 2021 National Conference for College Women Student Leaders.
I think I know the premis of this. Women and men take the reins by starting a company. Typically people who start companies are executives of companies. Women are better educated, have better credit and can get loans easier, but are less often to take business risks. As Thomas Sowell points out, unmarried women make more money for the same job verse unmarried men, but men are more likely to put themselves into situations that result in rejection and failure. Take the reins by raising some horses and putting equity in yourself.