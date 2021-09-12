Local teen achieves rank of Eagle Scout

Kyle Joseph Walde, 16, was recently acknowledged during a BSA Court of Honor for achieving his Eagle Scout rank.

The son of Robert and Sheile Walde of Edmonds, Kyle is a member of Troop 304, which is chartered by the Rotary Club of Lynnwood.

He was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on Feb. 6, 2020, but due to pandemic restrictions on gatherings, his Court of Honor was delayed until July 31, 2021.

For his service project, Kyle procured goods and funds to design and create three large picture frames to display alumni photos for his parochial elementary school, Holy Rosary in Edmonds. In addition to the 21 merit badges required for Eagle Scout, he earned 15 merit badges and his Arrow of Light Award, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.