Mayor announces formation of community task force to study homelessness

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson on Wednesday announced he is forming a Community Task Force on Homelessness. The group will be tasked with providing recommendations to the mayor “on how best to respond to the current and future challenges that unhoused residents face in our city,” the announcement said, adding that “the task force will balance compassion for unhoused individuals with the rights of all city residents in formulating potential near-term solutions.”

The task force is expected to provide recommendations to the mayor in early January.

“Homelessness is not a new issue in our city and region; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has put some people in the vulnerable position of losing their homes or facing potential homelessness,” Nelson said. It is crucial we help those most in need to find shelter and housing, which can assist in getting them back on their feet. I am eager to receive the task force’s recommendations to find workable solutions.”

The task force will focus on recommendations that include:

Options for temporary shelter/housing for unhoused residents Options to revise the Edmonds City Code to address unauthorized use of public spaces Ways to assist vulnerable residents to prevent them from becoming homeless The task force expertise will be broad and will include members from the following organizations and potentially more:

The task force expertise will be broad, the announcement said. The only named members so far are Edmonds City Councilmembers Vivian Olson and Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, but the group will also include representatives from the following: