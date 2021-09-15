Mayor announces formation of community task force to study homelessness

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson on Wednesday announced he is forming a Community Task Force on Homelessness. The group will be tasked with providing recommendations to the mayor “on how best to respond to the current and future challenges that unhoused residents face in our city,” the announcement said, adding that “the task force will balance compassion for unhoused individuals with the rights of all city residents in formulating potential near-term solutions.”
The task force is expected to provide recommendations to the mayor in early January.
“Homelessness is not a new issue in our city and region; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has put some people in the vulnerable position of losing their homes or facing potential homelessness,” Nelson said. It is crucial we help those most in need to find shelter and housing, which can assist in getting them back on their feet. I am eager to receive the task force’s recommendations to find workable solutions.”
The task force will focus on recommendations that include:
- Options for temporary shelter/housing for unhoused residents
- Options to revise the Edmonds City Code to address unauthorized use of public spaces
- Ways to assist vulnerable residents to prevent them from becoming homeless
The task force expertise will be broad, the announcement said. The only named members so far are Edmonds City Councilmembers Vivian Olson and Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, but the group will also include representatives from the following:
- YWCA Pathways for Women
- Several local churches
- South County Fire Community Resource paramedics
- City of Edmonds (Compass Health) social worker
- Edmonds Police Department
- City of Edmonds Planning Department
- City of Edmonds Human Services Division
- Korean Community Service Center
- Edmonds Senior Center social worker
- City Attorney
- Snohomish County Public Defenders Association social worker
Will just plain citizens be invited to be part of this committee
# 2… Please clarify this. “Options to revise the Edmonds City Code to address unauthorized use of public spaces”.
The more money the City spends on “homeless services,” the more homeless people it will attract – particularly if sobriety and / or mental health treatment are not required to receive services. I’m a former social worker and I know that giving free stuff without requiring rehabilitation makes homeless peoples’ lives worse, not better. Just look at the ruined city of Seattle for proof.
OMG, another “task force” ie., committee, to study a problem that has been with us for eons, just more visible and recognizable now. Of the listed potential participants, it looks like a group of NGO’s and social services organizations and city bureaucrats that all have skin in the game. The city might be netter served to look at what the city of Everett and Snohomish County are doing about this problem instead of attempting to reinvent the wheel. More wasted time and money. Lots of talk but little action to show for it.
Homelessness is a symptom and result of any number of unsolved social problems. These can be economic, health, substance abuse, domestic violence type problems or combinations of them all. What the homeless generally need is some sort of basic temporary and safe housing option while they try to get whatever social problem(s) they have resolved. That is, assuming they know they have a social problem and want to get it solved. There are, of course, some people who refuse to admit they have a problem and don’t really want to alter their chosen lifestyle in any meaningful way.
I tend to see the homeless as our own internal “refugees” from life and reality problem which cannot be easily solved anymore than international refugee problems can be easily solved. You can’t solve homelessness until you get a handle on all the things that cause and contribute to it. In the meantime we will have to provide some sort of humane public housing and services or just give up our parks and public spaces as Seattle and other major cities have done. Someone will have to pay for all this. No one will want to. There won’t be any simple or cheap answers to this. One answer would be to build more human cages which seems to be the desired solution and option coming from some areas of the political spectrum. That too will cost money. I’d like to see large regional housing and treatment centers, so our police and fire persons would have some place to take these people when they have to roust them from the public places. Otherwise, all they can do is move them around from time to time which won’t solve anything.