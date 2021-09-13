McDonald McGarry Insurance to host annual shredding event and food drive Sept. 18

Gather your documents to be securely shredded. McDonald McGarry Insurance is bringing back their shredding event and food drive on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

As in past years, McDonald McGarry will be partnering with Grange Insurance and LeMay Mobile Shredding to have a truck onsite. You’ll be able to watch your documents being shredded in real time on the truck’s monitors. While the truck will be here until 1 p.m., it fills up quickly. Please bring just three bags of your shredding.

McDonald McGarry will be collecting food for people and pets to be donated to the Edmonds Food Bank. Consider bringing along donations for people and animals in need (cash donations are also welcome). Over the years, this event has sent over seven trucks full of food and donations to the Edmonds Food Bank.

Be assured that the event will follow local safety guidelines. Should you have any questions, email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com or call the office at 425-774-3200

McDonald McGarry is located at 630 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.