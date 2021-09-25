Now on video: ‘Edmonds Parks During a Pandemic’ presentation to Floretum Garden Club

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invited City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Angie Feser to speak during the club’s September 2021 meeting on the topic of “Edmonds Parks During a Pandemic.” According to Floretum’s Marty Ronish, Feser’s talk “was so inspiring, we’d like to make it available to all Edmonds residents.” You can watch Feser’s presentation here: