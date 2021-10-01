Only two Saturdays left for the 2021 Edmonds Museum Summer Market

As we welcome October this Saturday at the Market, we realize that the end of the season is on the horizon. With only two Saturdays left in the market season, it is time to stock up and to shop for the holidays.

Our farmers are bringing all varieties of fall favorites, from a rainbow of peppers and eggplants to strange looking but delicious tasting heirloom winter squashes. The winter squashes come in all sizes and shapes — round, oval, pale green, spotted, striped — each one with a different taste and way to prepare. When you find one that intrigues you, stop and ask the farmer for a suggestion on how to prepare it. You can also find plenty of sweet carrots, radishes, new potatoes and even Jerusalem artichokes from Frog Song Farm. From the Washington Orchards, now is the season of apples, plums and pears — perfect for snacking, pie making or saucing.

Luckily, we still have some sunny warm days ahead, which means it is still barbecue seasons. So while you are shopping for your weekly veggies, don’t forget to pick up some chops or sausages at Sky Valley or Well Fed Farm. Not in the mood for chicken or pork? Wilson Fish will have a wide selection of freshly caught fish including salmon and cod.

If you are looking for something special either for yourself or as gifts, our market has a marvelous selection of handmade items. For unique pottery, we are lucky to host Studio Sardine and VPC Designs. Country Comfort Quilts and Country at Heart Designs both bring hand-sewn, holiday-themed and simply fun placemats, pillows and other fabric creations. With about a half-dozen jewelers, each featuring their own designs, shoppers can find that piece of jewelry that calls to them. Along with these unique vendors, there are woodcrafters, glass artists, photographers, clothing designers, soap and other artists. And if you are looking for a more edible gift, check out Lopez Island Vineyards, Greenwood Cider, JonBoy Caramels, Salt Blade, Pete’s Perfect Toffee or Electric Habitat Brines. So many options to chose from and enjoy.

So start your lists now, not just for your weekly shopping but also for your holiday gifting, and come and join us this Saturday and next.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager