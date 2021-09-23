Onsite breast cancer screenings at Edmonds Waterfront Center Oct. 5

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is partnering with the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance provide onsite breast cancer screenings Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The Seattle Cancer Care Alliance mammogram van will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center that day. The appointment takes 15 minutes and no referral is needed for an annual screening mammogram. A nurse navigator will also be on hand to answer your breast health questions.

Who is eligible for a screening mammogram?

• Women age 40 and over

• Women who have not had a mammogram in the past year

• Women who are symptom free of any breast issue

Call 206-606-7800 to schedule your Oct. 5 mammogram: For more information, visit www.seattlecca.org/mammography.

Most insurance plans cover an annual mammogram. Prior to your appointment, contact your medical insurance provider to verify your eligibility. Funding is available to provide exams for women without insurance; inquire about a “sponsored mammogram” when scheduling your appointment.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave.