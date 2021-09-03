Our Underwater Backyard: Life at the Lopez Pontoon

My Edmonds News is publishing monthly stories and photographs from the Edmonds Underwater Park, with features written by members of the youth dive team led by Annie Crawley, Edmonds underwater photographer, filmmaker, writer and ocean advocate.

The underwater world is full of surprises. Although the average 50-degree temperature of Puget Sound is no tropical paradise, the life under water is incredible; in fact, the cold is what makes our region unique. As a member of Annie Crawley’s Dive Team, I feel so fortunate to be able to explore and understand this world through scuba diving, science, and photography. Edmonds Underwater Park is one of my favorite places. It is also where I learned to dive when I was 10 years old. Located at Brackett’s Landing North in Edmonds, it is my underwater backyard. For 50 years, Edmonds Underwater Park has been a marine protected area. So much exists below the surface that cannot be seen from land. Take a dive with me into this underwater world to explore the amazing life that needs our protection.

If you have ever been to Brackett’s Landing North, you may recall a large jetty protruding out into the water. It’s a great place to admire the water, ferries, wildlife and divers below. Sometimes I venture to the jetty to watch my teammates surface from a dive, serving as a rescue diver for my team and my community. The buoys that freckle the surface of the water help divers navigate the underwater trail system created by Bruce Higgins and the Park Stewards volunteer team. If you squint your eyes, you may see a couple of blue buoys located straight out from the jetty, which mark my favorite spot in the park: the Lopez Pontoon.

In order to reach the Lopez Pontoon, my team and I use a combination of compass navigation and natural navigation with park features such as the trails. Our dive team founder and leader Annie Crawley created a special PADI scuba diving course that teaches us how to navigate to the Lopez Pontoon on our own and explore the park. I want everyone to be able to find their way to the pontoon because it is truly remarkable. I believe this single structure, full of life and beauty, reflects complexities present throughout the entire world ocean.

The Lopez Pontoon, placed by volunteer divers on Nov. 4, 2009, is a large concrete structure 100 feet long, 20 feet wide and 13 feet tall. I think it is one of the most beautiful, colorful and life-filled structures in the Pacific Northwest. On a sunny day, the pontoon is illuminated by the sun’s rays and serves as a hub for so many different animals. Schooling fish circle the top of it, giant lingcod rest below, and giant plumose sea anemones cling to the sides. There are many other smaller critters across the pontoon hiding under algae or in the shell of giant barnacles.

The pontoon’s impressive size allows it to serve as a vital habitat for many different organisms. From the tiniest hermit crab finding its preferred shell to a cabezon looking for a snack, the Pontoon provides a place for all life. Lingcod get cleaned by symbiotic shrimp and sculpins, rockfish school, juvenile Puget Sound King Crab blend in with the sponges and tunicates. Some animals use the Lopez Pontoon to hunt for food, too. For example, a small sculpin will find coonstripe shrimp to eat while nudibranchs can also find their favorite foods of tunicates or bryozoans. During one of my favorite dives, I watched a plumose sea anemone catch and feed off a passing egg yolk jelly. As scuba divers, we explore, admire and learn so much about the marine world.

The pontoon is special to me and my dive team because it’s our playground. We’ve learned to navigate underwater all the way to the edge of the park and safely back to shore. It’s rewarding to be able to navigate the park with a compass and the natural navigation cues, and a huge accomplishment for divers. Edmonds Underwater Park is a great spot to take photos and look for interesting animals. I see the Lopez Pontoon as a cumulation of all that is beautiful in the Pacific Northwest. I love exploring the ocean, and I know what is at risk of being lost as our climate changes. I hear stories about the sunflower sea stars that used to live in the park, but now have nearly disappeared. We are lucky to find one resident star that lives close to the pontoon. On every dive, I longingly search for this star because I know it represents hope for our future. Each of the species in the park plays an important role in the ecosystem that fuels our planet. We cannot afford to lose even a single species, because all life is connected and interdependent on each other.

Humans are the cause of the destruction happening to our Earth and our underwater backyard including ocean acidification, pollution, overfishing and runoff. Just because most people cannot see what lies below the surface of our ocean, does not mean it isn’t affected by our everyday actions. I do not want to see the life at the pontoon disappear. When I see life in my underwater backyard affected by human activity, I can only imagine what is happening to the rest of our ocean. We need to recognize these problems and take action so we may preserve our underwater world. It’s part of our very own backyard and our lives depend on a healthy ocean. Action starts with each and every one of us. I hope my images and stories will help you have a deeper understanding of what lies below the surface of our underwater backyard so you will want to discover and protect it.

Next time you walk out to the jetty at Brackett’s Landing North, look for the blue buoys and remember the incredible life that exists below the surface. We are lucky to call this world home alongside so many other living beings. It is our job to take care of this Earth. If we have the technology to fly to the moon, we have the technology to save our planet. Instead of looking for life on Mars, let’s explore and protect the 70% of our world that most people don’t know much about: our ocean. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else!

— By Daniel Dembowy

Daniel Dembowy has been diving since he was 10 years old, and knew immediately that it was his passion. He is a PADI rescue diver and underwater photographer. His goal is to document the beauty of the ocean so people can help save it. He attends Inglemoor High School and enjoys his science classes.