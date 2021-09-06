Outdoor car and motorcycle show will roll into Edmonds Sept. 12

Enjoy viewing 250-plus classic cars and motorcycles this Sunday, Sept. 12 during the outdoor Edmonds Classic: Car & Motorcycle Show sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

This free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is for the whole family, from hardcore gearhead to the smallest child.

Kevin McCauley will provides DJ services all day long from the Fountain Information booth. Robbie Dee will also perform his Tribute to Elvis.

North Sound Community Church will provide a free pancake breakfast at 4th Avenue North and Bell Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vote for your favorite cars and raise money — each vote for costs $1, with all money benefiting the Edmonds 4th of July celebration and fireworks.

