Parks crew begin preparations for installing new Welcome to Downtown Edmonds sign

City of Edmonds parks maintenance employees have begun working on replacing the aging Welcome to Downtown Edmonds sign that has been greeting motorists approaching downtown from State Route 104 for more than 40 years..

Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Angie Feser said Monday that the sign replacement has several phases, including disassembly of the current landscaped area to reuse materials, building up a new landscape area and short retaining wall, pouring and curing of the sign concrete footings, setting of the sign and boulder placement, irrigation installation and planting of new landscape.

“The existing sign will be dismantled,” Feser said, “with the iconic panels going to the Edmonds Historical Museum. This will take a number of weeks to complete all the phases partially due to the availability of the sign installation contractor’s schedule.”

The new sign, chosen after an extensive public process, was originally supposed to be installed in fall 2020 but the work was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.