Patricia Anne Powers: Celebration of Life set for Sept. 26 at Hickman Park



P. Anne Powers

A Celebration of Life

Patricia Anne Powers passed away peacefully January 9th, 2021 at the age of 90. Born in Durban, South Africa on November 20th, 1930 to Wells and Belle Evans, Anne was the oldest of 3 children. Her family had lived in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg until 1946 when the family moved to St. Claire, Michigan and lived there until Anne’s graduation from St. Clair High School in 1948. The family then moved to Seattle, and bought a home at the north end of Lake Washington. Anne attended the University of Washington for a year, then went to business school. In 1950, Anne met Allen Powers and they married in 1951. They lived in the Union Bay Village Veterans housing as Allen was still attending the UW; there they had the first of their six children.

Shortly after Allen’s graduation, they moved to Anacortes, then back to Seattle, and finally to Edmonds in 1956 where they purchased their first home.

In 1967, Anne began a family day care business in their home. She continued for 27 years with only a 15 month break to go back to college to see what she “wanted to become when I grow up,” she was 50 at the time. Anne found she missed her little ones and resumed her day care.

Anne became involved with the Edmonds Driftwood Players when they formed in 1958 and became really involved in 1967 doing all sorts of jobs: publicity, box office, assisting with the set building, etc. She also acted occasionally–playing very small parts–and was thrilled to be in the first production performed in the group’s very own theater. Love of theater, music, travel, reading and gardening occupied Anne’s spare time. She also enjoyed knitting, painting and sketching. With their shared love of music and travel, she and Allen traveled to many countries over the years as well as traveledin the states to as many jazz festivals as they could. They loved Cannon Beach, Oregon, and would try to go there every year in between other adventures.

Anne felt blessed to have found Allen as her life companion, to be the mother of six beautiful children, grandmother and great-grandmother and aunt to so many more wonderful gifted children.

Anne is survived by five of her children: Michael (Cathy) Powers, Valerie Mastrullo (Don Beriault),Chris (Ed) Cloudy, Terry Jackson, Derek (Kimberly) Powers, as well as her brother, Barry (Grace) Evans.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Meredith Powers, husband C. Allen Powers, and younger sister, Carole Grayston Amsberry.

Anne valued her friendships, some that had begun when her children were very young and others that began and flourished over the years.

A Celebration of Anne’s life will be held Sunday, September 26th outside in the covered area at Hickman Park, 23700 104th Ave. W. in Edmonds from 1:00 until 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please bring smiles and happy memories.