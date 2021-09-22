Petanque Club tournament raises record amount for Edmonds Food Bank

During last month’s Edmonds Food Bank Petanque Tournament, the Edmonds Petanque Club collected a record-setting $12,500 in donations for the food bank. This total includes cash gifts, sponsorships from Edmonds businesses, gifts in kind of durable food goods, and the proceeds of an auction, raffle and ticket sales. An earlier announcement cited the value of funds raised at $10,000; but contributions have continued to arrive, and the total now stands at $12,500.
On Monday, Sept. 20, representatives of Edmonds Petanque met with Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis and members of the food bank volunteer staff to present this year’s gift. The Monday meeting also allowed club members and food bank workers to recognize the late Dick VanHollebeke. Dick initiated the Food Bank Petanque Tournament, which honors his work, and served on the food bank board. Because of Dick VanHollebeke’s efforts, the petanque club has contributed a total of $53,500 to the food bank since the first tournament 10 years ago.
Dick’s wife Monda VanHollebeke was present at the Sept. 20 event to represent Dick and join in the celebration of this year’s accomplishment. A list of the Edmonds merchants who sponsored this year’s tournament appears below:
Platinum Sponsors ($500 or higher)
Comstock Jewelers
Gold Sponsors ($300 or higher)
Edmonds Beacon
Fairwinds Brighton Court
McDonald McGarry Insurance
Jean Sittauer Group
North Sound Church
Silver Sponsors ($200 – $300)
Harbor Square Athletic Club
Main Street Electric
Miller’s Rent All
Rick Steves’ Europe
Bronze Sponsors (Up to $200)
Arista Wine
Café Louvre
Chanterelle Restaurant
Edmonds Bakery
Engel’s Pub
Trader Joe’s
Vinbero
Walnut Street Coffee
— Submitted by the Edmonds Petanque Club
