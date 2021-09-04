Prep football: Chargers defeat Mavs in season opener

The 2021 fall sports season for Meadowdale football kicked off Friday night at Edmonds Stadium, where the Mavericks fell to the visiting Chargers from Marysville Getchell 27-7.

It was clearly the first game of the season, with each team failing to get anything going offensively early on, ending the first quarter scoreless.

Midway through the second, it was the Chargers who drew first blood, when Keegan Agen punched it in from 2 yards out for the touchdown.

The Mavs would answer on their next possession.

Junior receiver Cameron McCormack got behind his coverage and quarterback London DuBois hit McCormack in stride on his way to the 72-yard touchdown. Tre Alexander converted the point-after touchdown to give the Mavs a temporary lead with 3:43 remaining in the first half.

The lead was short lived though, when Getchell senior running back Riley Riba powered his way in from 8 yards out, giving the Chargers the go-ahead score.

The Chargers converted the two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead that they took into halftime.

Riba was the story in the second half, scoring twice for Getchell on runs of 58 and 43 yards to put the game out of Meadowdale’s reach.

Meadowdale did celebrate senior night before the game, honoring their 12 senior players: Tristan Ahlstedt, Andrew Avila, Hans Beck, Max Bussard, Tyler Carlin, Noah Fulford, Charles Green, Diego Mendoza, Igor Mirzoyan, Liam Shaw-Jones, Aidan Scott and Daniel Sok.

Prep Football: Marysville-Getchell @ Meadowdale, Sept. 3, 2021

Marysville-Getchell 0 14 7 6 — 27

Meadowdale 0 7 0 0 — 7

Second quarter scoring:

5:34 — Keegan Agen (M-G) 2-yard TD run; PAT kick is no good

3:43 — London DuBois (Meadowdale) 72-yard pass to Cameron McCormack; Tre Alexander PAT is good

2:15 — Riley Riba (M-G) 8-yard TD run; 2-point conversion run is good

Third quarter scoring:

11:24 — Riley Riba (M-G) 58-yard TD run PAT kick is good

Fourth quarter scoring:

5:11 — Riley Riba (M-G) 43-yard TD run; PAT kick is blocked by Cameron McCormack

Records: Marysville-Getchell 1-0-0 overall; Meadowdale 0-1-0 overall

Marysville-Getchell’s next game: versus Mount Vernon; Friday, Sept. 10; 7 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School; Meadowdale’s next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— Story and photos by Scott Williams