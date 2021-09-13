Prep football: Emerald Ridge defeats Warriors

In a non-league game scheduled to replace the canceled Stadium Jam rivalry contest vs. Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway lost to the Emerald Ridge Jaguars of Puyallup 43-22 at Edmonds Stadium Friday.

After forcing the Warriors to punt on their first drive, the Jaguars jumped out to an early lead when sophomore quarterback Jacob Schakel hit one of his receivers in stride for a 42-yard touchdown. The two teams traded punts and then the Warriors fumbled the ball on their third possession, leading to another Emerald Ridge touchdown and a 14-0 lead

The first-half struggles continued for Edmonds-Woodway, which wasn’t able to generate much offense and gave the ball back to the Jaguars. Emerald Ridge scored again when Schakel hit fellow sophomore Preston Wynn for the 40-yard touchdown bomb.

The Jaguars continue to pile it on in the first half, with D-1 commit Denzel Boston catching a screen pass and using his legs to score. The Jaguars tacked on another touchdown and a safety before halftime, leading 36-0 at the break

But it would be a tale of two halves. In the third quarter, the Warriors forced a turnover and took over, and senior quarterback Alec Rust broke two tackles to get a first down that kept the drive alive. Edmonds-Woodway marched all the way down the field for senior Trey Smith to punch it in from 2 yards out, and the score was 36-7.

The two teams traded possessions again with Emerald Ridge only scoring once more off an Edmonds-Woodway fumble. But then the Warriors got going. Nathanuel Marinez scored on an 8-yard rush, and Steven Warren Jr. also punched it in on the next drive.

The game ended with Emerald Ridge running out the clock and a final score of 43-22.

Edmonds-Woodway falls to 0-2. The Warriors will look to bounce back on the road next week against the Snohomish Panthers.

— By Benjamin Eyman